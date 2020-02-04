The Canadian Kripps wins the bob final, the German Friedrich wins the world cup title paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It was the first career for four people on stage for the 32-year-old Kripps and his crew on the only non-refrigerated circuit in the world. The reigning Olympic two-man champion has never broken the top 10 of the 1,700-meter-long parachute with natural ice that makes its way to the finish in the city of Celerina.

Friedrich won the title for four men for the second consecutive year, winning the championship despite finishing a season-worst fifth in the final. Lochner came second in the four-man standings this season and Kripps third – the best finish by a Canadian sled since Pierre Lueders finished second in the 2005-06 season.

Hunter Church of the USA rode to the eighth place in the final and finished the four-man season in fifth place overall.

The Canadians were in second place after the first heat, but a start time in fourth place in the last run provided the speed that Kripps needed to finish at the top.

“I tweaked my groin, so I was pretty tied up and, honestly, I just didn’t hope to slow the sled while pushing,” Kripps said. “I felt pretty good. When I jumped in, I just wanted to fix skids.

“Everything went really well, good lines hit, and when we came out of the horseshoe, we were really moving. At the finish I immediately thought: ‘there is no way anyone goes so fast. It must be enough, and it was. “

It was a great end to the four-man World Cup season for the Canadian team. After opening the season with back-to-back victories in the four-man sled in Lake Placid, Kripps also slipped to the top of the four-man podium in Konigssee, Germany last weekend.

Kripp’s crew was formed after the 2018 Games with Olympians Coakwell and Stones, both of whom were also tapped to push the Canadian sled in two. Ryan Sommer participated in the program last year and now has five podium places for four people. The team also won bronze at the 2019 World Championships on home ice in Whistler.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

– With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian press