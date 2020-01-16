The Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime enters the semi-final at Adelaide International | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Auger-Aliassime then stands for number 3 seed and world number 22 Andrey Rublev of Russia in the semi-final of the Australian Open tuneup event.

Rublev won their only previous encounter – on clay in Croatia in 2018.

The American qualifier Tommy Paul is in contrast to the South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in the other semi.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski from Ottawa and Darija Jurak from Croatia have moved on to the women’s doubles final.

The seeds of nr. 3 beat Lucie Hradecka from the Czech Republic and Andreja Klepac from Slovenia with 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 10-5.

Dabrowski and Jurak will be confronted with top seeds Yifan Xu from China and Nicole Melichar from the United States in the final. Dabrowski and Xu separated as double partners after last season.

Meanwhile, the French Open final opponents Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova delivered the same outcome at the Adelaide International: a dominant victory for the number 1 player in the world.

The Australian defeated Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive to advance to the semi-final.

The last time the players met in the final at Roland Garros, Barty won her first Grand Slam title. Vondrousova failed to win a set against Barty in four games.

Barty will then play the American Danielle Collins, who beat number 7 ranking Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-1.

Barty lost her first game at Brisbane International last week, but has shown steady improvement in Adelaide.

“That’s just a gradual progression of spending time on the field and spending time in that match mode,” Barty said.

Aryna Sabalenka meets Dayana Yastremska on Friday in the other semi-final.

Yastremska defeated Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3, while Sabalenka defeated second-placed Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2.

Halep won the French Open 2018 and Wimbledon 2019. She reached the Australian Open final in 2018.

– With files from The Associated Press.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

The Canadian press