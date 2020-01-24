The campaign crunch time forces progressives to keep an eye on private jets

DES MOINES, Iowa – Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren courted the base of the Democratic Party last year with appeals to the working class and extensive promises to curb climate change. But as they balance their responsibility to participate in the Senate impeachment process and campaign turnout, they are turning to private aviation, an option that is usually reserved for the elite and criticized for being environmentally harmful.

Sanders is expected to charter a flight to Iowa this weekend while the Senate trial is paused. Warren hasn’t finished her plans, but is also considering private travel, and Amy Klobuchar hasn’t ruled this out. Only Michael Bennet says that he will fly commercially.

Senators face an unprecedented challenge in Iowa in the last days before February 3. At a time when they usually storm the state, they are instead stuck in Washington as a jury impeacher for President Donald Trump. The limited time they have for campaigns makes business travel difficult.

But the private planes are unique to Warren and Sanders. As leading progressive voices in a crowded democratic primary school, they often criticize rivals who consider them to be insufficiently loyal to these values. The sudden take-up of private travel is an example of how ideological rigidity can sometimes conflict with the White House’s aspirations.

“This is the problem of putting your purity above your practicability,” said democratic strategist Chris Lippincott, who has not advocated any of the main 2020 candidates. “When we think of certain candidates who talk a lot about the environment … you” will keep them at a different standard. “

Lippincott praised the President’s hopes for 2020 in the Senate for being ready to fly privately if their campaigns require it.

“I understand that,” he said, “but in reality there is a big risk of being perceived as an ideologist and not as a problem solver.”

Transportation emissions account for the largest share of climate-damaging emissions in the United States, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Worldwide, air travel saves around 3% of the total emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide from the combustion of fossil fuels. According to the United Nations, these emissions will triple by 2050 and, according to recent studies, these numbers even underestimate the explosive growth in air traffic and its emissions.

In March, the Sanders campaign was the first to announce that it would provide carbon offsets and donations to environmental groups to mitigate the environmental impact of additional emissions. Since then, it had spent about $ 9,000 on them until September. And during his main challenge to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders paid around $ 14,000 for such compensation payments.

His campaign pays payments to NativeEnergy, based in Burlington, Vermont. This is the same company that Clinton used for her presidential bid in 2016. This is also the same company that Warren uses, and their campaign pays just over $ 10,000 for it in September.

Some climate advocates said they would not be disturbed by private travel, mainly because they see carbon-conscious management as a far better result for the climate than Trump’s four more years in the White House.

“If you are a presidential candidate who is trying to beat Donald Trump, who is a climate denier in his bones, and who requires you to move around the country … you should,” said Leah Stokes, one Professor and researcher for climate and energy policy at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

“World leaders fly around on airplanes – this is the modern era,” said Stokes. You can’t just take the express train to Iowa, she said.

Trump took a similar standpoint for the opposite reason and made fun of democratic environmental plans.

“I really don’t like their policies of taking away your car, taking away your aircraft rights, taking a train to California,” Trump said during a rally last February.

Sanders has pledged a $ 16.3 trillion environmental plan to make climate change a national emergency, and calls on the U.S. to switch to renewable energy across the economy by 2050. Warren plans to spend $ 3 trillion over 10 years to convert the United States to 100% clean energy. And both are aggressive supporters of the “Green New Deal”, a comprehensive plan to combat climate change.

Sanders recently suggested in “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to consider some kind of “jet pooling” arrangement where he and other candidates could share private flights, saying, “Maybe we can all get in and get a plane . ” and come back. “

This opportunity may have arisen last weekend since Sanders, Warren, and others camped in Iowa and then went to South Carolina to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and then to Washington to be in the Senate. However, they did not share private flights.

However, Sanders’ campaign says the Senator’s comment on Colbert was not realistic. Even if several senators tried to leave Washington to Iowa quickly every day after the impeachment process ended, they would migrate to different parts of the state.

It’s not just the candidates bound to Washington in the impeachment process who often choose to fly privately. Former Vice President Joe Biden spent at least $ 1.2 million on charter jets through September, while Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spent at least $ 750,000.

That was more than Sanders (at least $ 377,000) and Warren (at least $ 190,000) in the same period, though impeachment could change that. The December 2019 issue dates will not be available until the end of the month. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg mostly flies to campaign stops privately.

All Buttigieg, Biden and Bloomberg campaigns say they also pay for carbon offsets.

Buttigieg was criticized this summer for his preference for private flights by President Beto O’Rourke’s rival, who produced an online ad saying “No private planes for this campaign” aboard a commercial aircraft. Buttigieg replied during a CNN climate change town hall saying, “This is a very large country and I will be president of the whole country.” O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, broke off the race in November.

Meanwhile, Sanders caught fire after spending nearly $ 300,000 on private jets in September 2018, when he was fighting for other candidates across the country during the midterm elections.

The issue also surfaced in August when Sanders traveled to Paradise, California, which had been hit by forest fires to reveal his plan to combat climate change. He didn’t apologize.

“I’m not going to California,” Sanders replied when asked about the private flight. “We’re doing our best as an example, but I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we won’t be using fossil fuels.”

Knickmeyer reported from Washington. Authors Brian Slodysko from Washington and Kathleen Ronayne from Sacramento, California contributed to this report.

