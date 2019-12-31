The “Calory” diet tracking app now tracks water, subtracts calories burned, plus

Loading...

The excellent Calory Tracker app offers a welcome update with useful new features just in time for the New Year. Calory is similar to other apps for recording meals like MyFitnessPal, but with a modern design and deeper platform integration.

Calory works with dark mode, Siri shortcuts and includes great apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac (my favorite Mac Catalyst app).

The concept is simple. Set your daily calorie goal as 2000, then record your calories throughout the day to try to stay on target. Calory also works with HealthKit, so you can view historical data saved in Apple Health.

Calory also allows you to track macronutrient data as an optional advanced feature. The app has been my favorite replacement for MyFitnessPal for the past few months.

From version 1.5, the calorie tracker becomes even smarter (and makes up for some missing MFP functionality).

For example, you can now view your calorie goal as a simple data log if you prefer a more detailed view than the more accessible visual default.

The new version also allows you to consider the active calories burned while working with your Apple Watch as part of your goal. For example, if you burn 300 calories and have 2300 calories with a target of 2000, this function knows your workout and keeps you on target.

There’s also water management and adding meals up to a week in advance – a great feature for weekly meal planning.

Here is the full change log:

Journal View – alternative home screen presentation option – see all your data at a glance

Water tracking – track your water consumption

Pressing the date on the main screen reveals a weekly calendar that allows you to change between days

Calories burned from Apple Health can now be considered to adjust your daily goal

Added ability to save food up to 7 days in the future

Calory is available on the App Store and the Mac App Store. Highly recommended set of apps if you’re looking for help dieting and staying on track.

