The C8 Corvette is not as good on the gas as the C7 was: report

Picture: Chevrolet

The Corvette has always stood as a symbol of achievable American sports car values. It has a roaring V8, lots of torque and handling that can compete with the yurpeens a lot less green. At least since the C5 generation, it has managed to suck up less dino juice than you would expect from a large, screaming American sports car. Even if the same engine is used as at the end of C7 production, the fuel consumption of the new C8 Corvette with mid-engine will somehow get worse.

Already in 2013 the brand new 2014 C7 Corvette was rated with 17 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. This number was of course achieved with the 7-speed manual transmission, since the automatic was only available in the 2015 model year. Since then the fuel consumption test has changed and the C7 number has been changed to 17 city / 28 highway.

Friday afternoon [you know, the time of the week when news comes that people want to be buried] the new fuel numbers for the 2020 C8 Corvette were released. It turns out that Chevrolet’s Magic Midship Missile uses less fuel than the replaced car. It must be the fault of the 8-speed automatic and the additional 35 hp of the LT2, because the C8 can only cope with 15 MPG City and 27 MPG Highway.

Chevrolet chief engineer Ed Piatek shared this information with Motor 1 during an interview before Daytona 24 this weekend. Jalopnik’s friend, Bozi Tatarevic, was also present, confirming that the new C8 Corvette would receive a fuel tank large enough to allow a range of 800 kilometers. If you calculate that, you calculate with a 19-gallon fuel tank in the front trunk.

This year of our Lord 2020, 15 miles per gallon are considered unacceptable.