The BYU accounting program is currently the best in the country to pass the CPA

According to a new ranking, graduates of the BYU accounting program have the highest success rate for the first time in the CPA exam.

What is going on: BYU’s school of accounting at the Marriott School of Business ranked first in the country for first-time pass rate in the chartered public accountant exam, new data from the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.

BYU’s success rate is 89.2%.

BYU ranks ahead of Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida and Boston College.

Wake Forest, Gonzaga, Texas, James Madison and Notre Dame finished in the top 10.

What they say: Doug Prawitt, director of BYU’s School of Accountancy, said he was proud of this success.

Prawitt: “We are very proud of our students and we are invested in their success. We are particularly proud of this student achievement because, unlike some programs, we do not teach exam in SOA. We teach our students the underlying principles and how to analyze and think professionally in terms of accounting and financial concepts, and they are able to use these skills and abilities to excel in various ways, including being the best. to the country in terms of CPA exam success rates. “

Utah: BYU ranked as the best school in Utah.

BYU State of utah Dixie State Weber State University of Utah.