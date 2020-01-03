The businessman claims that Kim Kardashian stole the idea for the & # 39; boob tape & # 39; from SKIMS

Loading...

The owner of a small family business tells Page Six that Kim Kardashian put aside his $ 1 million idea: "Boob Tape."

Carolyn Sitt, whose company offers a range of products that promise to end the "malfunction of women's clothing," says she sent Khloe Kardashian a box of a different product in January. The business, Silicone Valley, received a press wave when Khloe posted about his "camel finger corrector" on his social networks.

So, when he introduced a new product in adhesive strips that can be used instead of a bra, Sitt decided to send it to the reality star as well.

She says she sent a box of "Boob Tape," which clearly says "patent pending" on the side, to Khloe.

"This time it was counterproductive because there were no shouts or thanks," Sitt told us, "Five months later, Kim announced his" invention. "What a coincidence!"

Sitt was horrified when he saw Khloe's sister, Kim, announce on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" on December 18 that she had "invented" an adhesive strip that can be worn instead of a bra.

"For a decade I have been gluing breasts with similar tape," Kim told DeGeneres, saying he first published about the trick in 2009.

Kim Kardashian poses with her one-piece girdle to announce the line. Vanessa Beecroft

"For [her lingerie brand] Skims, I invented this really soft material … which was very easy to remove," he said.

"Ellen asked him about his body adhesive tape and Kim began to explain this great revelation he had, and how he invented this tape," Sitt was enraged, "he mentioned the words 'I invented' over and over again. I found him quite cheeky, hurtful and insulting. "

She said it is particularly irritating because the New York-based firm, Silicone Valley, is an exclusively female company that runs with the help of her daughters, Sarah, Allison and Jennifer.

Sitt says that while there are now a number of similar items on the market, his was the first of its kind. It is not clear when Kardashian developed its product or how it differs from Sitt's product. The Kardashian representative did not respond to the request for comment.

