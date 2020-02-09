The Busch family comes to MTV with the brewed Busch family – you need to know that

Christi and Billy Busch are featured in Busch Family Brewed. Photo credit: MTV

Busch Family Brewed is coming to MTV next month. The trailer for the series was broadcast on the Internet and it looks like the viewers will experience the whole drama and parties.

The family lives in St. Louis, where they built a life. Viewers may think the Busch family is all about beer, but there is much more to learn about them at the Busch Family Brewed premiere.

Get to know the stars of Busch Family Brewed

Billy Busch and his wife Christi have seven children. There is an age difference of 15 years between the oldest and the youngest Busch child. You have four girls and three boys.

As for the children, Billy Busch Jr. is known as the responsible. Haley is referred to as the sweetie, Abbey is the wild child, Gussie is the ladies man, Grace is known for her openness and Maddie is the wise child. Peter is the baby and the youngest of them all.

Money is not a problem for the family who own a 700 hectare property. They have lots of toys like jet skis, off-road vehicles and other things to keep them busy. Busch Family Brewed gives an insight into the family that has everything, including a cat, dogs and horses.

MTV has shown the trailer for Busch Family Brewed and it looks as if the Busch family knows how to party. From Christ’s dance on the bar to the children dripping beer from the second floor to the ground floor. It looks like there is no shortage of fun and there will likely be some drama.

Who is Billy Busch and why is he famous?

As the great-grandson of Adolphus Busch, Billy Busch was born into the family’s beer dynasty. His Busch family sector is known for the Kraftig line, which debuted in November 2011. After almost eight years of production, production was stopped last summer.

The filming of Busch Family Brewed and the shutdown of the Kraftig beer took place around the same time. It is unclear whether they decided to end production for the reality TV show or if things just worked out that way.

MTV is preparing to introduce the Busch Family with Busch Family Brewed, and some fairly successful shows follow.

Busch Family Brewed will debut on Thursday, March 5th at 9 / 8c on MTV.