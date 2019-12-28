The bus driver rescues the child standing in the middle of a busy street

Loading...

The quick actions of a Denver bus driver helped save a child he saw in the middle of a busy road. "Oh my God, someone's baby is on the street," Rashida Way-Smith said while driving his bus. The bus surveillance video shows Way-Smith stopped the bus. According to KMGH, she came down and carried the boy on board, tying him in a seat. Way-Smith told the media that the boy was not wearing socks or shoes and had a dirty diaper. "You saved that baby's life," said a passenger. Way-Smith estimated that the boy was 3 years old at the most. After securing the child, he parked in a nearby parking lot and asked for help. He said the boy didn't seem to be hurt. KMGH reports that the District Attorney's Office decided not to press charges. The case was referred to the Department of Human Services.

