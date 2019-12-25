Loading...

The bus driver helps two dogs get home for the holidays

The driver called them aboard his bus after seeing them stray

Updated: 7:04 PM EST December 24, 2019

A Milwaukee bus driver gathered a couple of lost puppies with their owners just in time for the holidays.

The Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver, Jamie Grabowski, saw two dogs running down the street at night. She brought the two on board her bus so they could escape the cold of 20 degrees outside.

“Hello, you two. You have to go home right now, ”you can hear Grabowski say from the camera of a bus. "Come on, let's go inside."

After calling the police, Grabowski played and comforted the dogs while waiting for the authorities to pick them up. The dogs were taken to the Milwaukee Area Pet Control Commission, and finally returned to their owners.

Thanks to the efforts of Grabowski, the police and the animal shelter, the two dogs will spend Christmas with their family.

