The Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad has been revealed; own trackpad too

We have known since 2018 that a new Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad was on the way. The company informed us in October of last year that it had working prototypes of the 11 inch and 12.9 inch versions.

The company only gave us a glimpse of the new device at the time, but it has now revealed the price and the approximate timing…

Brydge says the keyboard will be called Pro +. The 11-inch version will cost $ 199.99 and the 12.9-inch model will cost $ 229.99. The first 500 pre-orders will be dispatched at the end of February, the rest at the end of March.

Using the same award-winning design, the Brydge Pro + includes an oversized trackpad that is optimized to make the most of the Assistive Touch features of iPadOS.

Available for 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models. Launch in Space Gray.

Beautifully crafted aluminum machined to match the design, quality and color of the iPad Pro.

The Brydge Pro + has been designed to provide a better experience for the iPad Pro. We have created hardware that maximizes current iPadOS functionality and, as accessibility features evolve and improve, the user experience becomes more intuitive.

LED-backlit keys that provide the ultimate typing experience in low or no light conditions. 3 levels of backlight to meet your visibility requirements. A very useful feature when you need it most.

Multitasking is simplified:

Access the App Exposé “app by simply tapping the touchpad with three fingers.

Return directly to the home screen by simply tapping in the lower right or left corner of the iPad.

Display the docking station from any application by double-pressing the touchpad twice.

Pre-orders are not yet open, but you can sign up for an alert on the company’s website.

In addition to Pro +, Brydge also offers a standalone iOS trackpad. Like the Apple Mac, it is made of multi-touch glass and cites an autonomy of three months. No pricing or availability information has yet been published.

But don’t get too excited. I was fortunate to play with an example of a competing company that withdrew its product from sale after Brydge sued him for patent infringement, and was much less impressed than I expected. ‘expected.

As for the value of a trackpad on an iPad, I’m honestly not sold. I expected to like it a lot, because it seemed to offer the best of both worlds, but in practice I found it rather clumsy. Even with the accessibility pointer set to its minimum size, it’s visually distracting enough, and in use, it has never seemed faster or easier than just using the touch screen – often the opposite.

Check out more photos of the Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad below.

