The Browns celebrate an awkward Valentine’s Day

Sister women: The Brown family celebrates Valentine’s Day. Credit: TLC

In the weekly episode of Sister Wives titled An Awkward Valentine’s Day, the Brown family is celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

Kody Brown wants to make Valentine’s Day inclusive so that none of the women and their children feel excluded. He has to be careful not to pay more attention and affection to one woman than the other.

Kody Brown does everything possible to ensure that every woman receives the same attention on Valentine’s Day. Everyone receives generous but similar gifts.

This is not the first time that the family is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a focus on inclusiveness. It’s a complex and delicate balancing act for Kody, who has four women and 18 children.

The Browns celebrate Valentine’s Day together

The Brown family are celebrating Valentine’s Day with Kody, who is handing out gifts to every woman (see preview below).

Every woman receives a bouquet of flowers with an arrangement that reflects their individual taste. The children also receive gift packages.

Valentine’s Day has been part of the family tradition for years, and every family member participates to make it an inclusive celebration.

WissenChildren know who to ask when it’s candy time! #SisterWives is coming back next Sunday, February 9th at 10 / 9c. pic.twitter.com/yo13tcFk8u

– TLC Network (@TLC), February 2, 2020

Robyn, Kody’s fourth and only legitimate wife, was responsible for introducing some of the family’s traditions to Valentine’s Day.

Robyn introduced the tradition of serving fondue on Valentine’s Day.

No PDA for Valentine’s Day

One of the unwritten rules of the family is that Kody should avoid getting involved in a PDA with one of the women before the other women and children. When they get together as a family on February 14th to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Kody simply hands out the gifts and avoids getting involved in a PDA with one of the sister women in the presence of the others.

“He gave me my bouquet as if it were … an arm gap … we didn’t really touch,” says Christine.

“I think plural deer kills romance,” says Kody.

“It can, if you allow it,” replies Robyn

Then Christine drops a bomb. “It can if you are all in one house.”

But Robyn ignored the no-PDA rule this year. After Kody gave her her bouquet, she hugged her husband and kissed him in the presence of the other women.

Meri, Janelle and Christine were surprised that they had broken the rule.

Robyn later explained that she hugged and kissed Kody just to thank him for the gift. She insisted that she didn’t do anything wrong by kissing her husband after receiving a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift from him.

When Robyn asked if her sister women also wanted to show Kody affection, Christine and Janelle said they wanted to. They also said they wouldn’t mind if their sister wives made a PDA with Kody in their presence.

Meri, however, did not seem to be enthusiastic about the proposal. This seems to be in line with speculation that the relationship between Meri and Kody has deteriorated recently.

Sister Wives is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 10 / 9c.