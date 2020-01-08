The brother of the murder victim imprisoned for violent attack in Perth County

Loading...

STRATFORD – Four years ago, Mason Wagler stood outside a courthouse in Stratford, his arms in the air as he was wrapped in a group hug.

The family and friends collection responded to a jury’s guilt verdict about killing Wagler’s teenage sister Nicole, in a double shooting near Milverton.

“I am satisfied and happy, just like my entire family,” Mason Wagler told Postmedia that Sunday.

Wagler was back in Stratford courtroom this week with his arms outstretched, but this time for a different reason. Wagler, 28, was led away in handcuffs after he was found guilty of four charges, including two counts of abuse. The victims were his wife – who was recovering from a caesarean section at that time – and an OPP officer from Perth County who he kicked in the face during his arrest.

The gripping, alcohol-fed incident occurred last fall in and around the Milverton couple’s house. Their six-week-old son, Jack, was in the house. Wagler refused to take his wife their newborn while fleeing for safety. He barricaded himself inside and rushed around the house with a 27-inch metal sword and throwing knives.

It all started after Wagler, who drank heavily in mid-September on Saturday, became agitated – and then violent – when his wife confronted him with his alcohol abuse. Lawyer Karl Toews said his client turned to alcohol because of the 2012 shooting trauma and trial, which ended just over three years later with Michael Schweitzer’s conviction of second-degree murder and assault with a gun.

“In retrospect, he tells me he believes he probably should have pursued more grief counseling, and he believes that this incident probably caused the alcohol abuse that followed,” Toews said.

Justice Kathryn McKerlie called the murder of 17-year-old Stratford Northwestern student a tragic event and added that she was sympathetic to the pain and fear it caused.

“(But) it in no way justifies your behavior and intimate partner violence,” she said, sentencing him to 90 days behind bars.

That sentence will be imposed intermittently, which means that Wagler spends bars almost every weekend in 2020 in London. Thanks to the schedule, he can keep his warehouse job in St. Jacobs.

Crown attorney Nicole Redgate told the court that Wagler had pushed his wife down after the operation, grabbed her hair with both hands, and “pulled hard.” She fled to a neighbor’s house and called the police.

After he finally – and reluctantly – surrendered, the police brought him outside. But when Wagler saw his father-in-law – the two worked in opposite services in the same warehouse – he became furious. While Wagler tried to run and kick his wife’s father, three officers were needed to stop him and struggle to the ground.

At the request of Postmedia afterwards, the family of the victim could not explain why the sight of his father-in-law damned him.

“We have no idea because they could always get along,” a relative said.

The police put Wagler in the back of the cruiser, where he “very forcefully” slammed his head against the inner parting window and cut his forehead, Redgate said. While officers opened the back door to check on him, he kicked Const. Benjamin Morgan in the face. Morgan suffered a minor injury to his left jaw, Redgate said.

Wagler was detained for two nights and then released on bail with the strict condition that he had no contact with his wife. But last Thursday afternoon – less than a week before his trial – he sent her two text messages.

The first time reading: “Please don’t tell me that I sent you a text message, but if I’m convicted and if I don’t go straight to jail and get a weekend, the conditions must be changed to” If you want to talk, it on your approval. “Can I come and see everyone afterwards?” Read the second time: “Please keep this between us. I really just want this to be addressed so that we can give Jack the life he deserves. “

After reading the texts at the court, McKerlie lowered the piece of paper and looked at the suspect.

“Well, the life that your son deserves, Mr. Wagler, is a life that is free of violence,” the judge said. “Delivered free from violence to his mother and free from violence in his own home.”

It turned out to be costly texts of $ 250 each after the court imposed a $ 500 fine for the violation of the recognition.

Redgate read a moving impact statement on behalf of the victim that was not in court. It said she still has nightmares of the attack, which caused continued back pain and delayed her recovery from surgery. In addition to emotional and physical anxiety, the victim said she was stuck with thousands of dollars in house repairs after Wagler had done a great deal of damage before turning against her.

Toews submitted five character reference letters to support his client, including one from his stepfather, a colleague, his supervisor and the owner of a Milverton supermarket.

“They paint a completely different picture of Mr. Wagler and the facts that were read and admitted,” Toews said.

“His pattern of the past few months shows his true character,” Redgate objected.

The family told Postmedia that they made an exception to the owner of a supermarket who submitted one of the letters.

“Mason may have seen the owner of that store – maybe – five minutes a week,” a relative said. “When I told it (the victim), she couldn’t believe it.”

Wagler was also sentenced to two years in prison and has no weapons for 10 years. The sword and the throwing knives, which he put into the woodwork in the basement before his arrest, were forfeited.

Additional charges for disaster below $ 5,000 and opposition to arrest were withdrawn.

