The richest 1 percent of Australians are now more than twice as rich as the bottom 50 percent combined, according to research.

Rising living costs and stagnating wages have made it much more difficult for ordinary working Australians to make ends meet.

And cuts in the public sector mean less support for those who have a hard time.

While the upper end of the city brings in more money than it hopefully could spend – and loopholes to avoid paying taxes.

In a report released before the start of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday, global charity Oxfam found that the 250,000 richest Australians had more than twice the wealth than the 12.5 million lowest Australians combined.

The richest 1 percent own 22.2 percent of Australia’s total wealth ($ 2.3 trillion), while the bottom 50 percent own only 9.2 percent ($ 968 billion).

The top 1 percent are now twice as rich as the bottom 50 percent.

Oxfam attributed the gap to the “higher financial return for money and assets (capital) than for work” and the avoidance of corporate taxes and tax breaks for wealth owners.

Lyn Morgain, CEO of Oxfam Australia, said the report shows that Australia’s economic model is “broken”.

Stagnating wages and inadequate public spending have made it much harder for average Australians to achieve “a quality lifestyle,” she said.

The reversal of the progressive tax system in Australia only aggravates the situation.

“This is a new phenomenon in which the number of billionaires continues to grow and accumulate assets that they may not be able to spend while the average community member is looking for basic support,” she told The New Daily.

“It doesn’t just mean accepting that some people are richer than others. This is a population-wide trend that is very worrying not only for the poorest but also for the middle-aged. “

According to the Australian Taxation Office, a third of companies with sales of over $ 100 million paid no taxes in fiscal year 2017/18.

The non-taxable companies included Australian oil and gas companies Exxon Mobil ($ 9.23 billion in sales), Chevron ($ 5.27 billion) and Woodside ($ 6.28 billion in sales) ), and Toyota ($ 3.4 billion in sales) ($ 10.51 billion) and News Corp Australia ($ 2.45 billion).

Ms. Morgain said these companies had failed to pay their fair share of taxes when governments needed substantial resources to tackle major challenges such as climate change.

“The bushfires are the best example of this,” she said.

“We need to find additional funds now, but we can’t do that if the top end doesn’t pay their fair share of taxes.”

Emma Dawson, managing director of the Per Capita progressive think tank, said many Australians would be shocked and surprised by Oxfam’s results as the country likes to see itself as “egalitarian”.

Ms. Dawson told The New Daily that the federal government’s economic policies would “significantly and deliberately” worsen inequality.

For example, the third stage of government tax cuts, which will come into force in 2024, will return only $ 3739 annually to people who earn $ 180,000 and people who earn the minimum wage will only return $ 379, she said.

Meanwhile, Newstart’s unemployment benefit has not increased in real terms since 1994, and childcare costs have increased by almost 35 percent since 2013.

“We do not claim that tax reform is not necessary and we do not have to deal with bracket creep,” said Dawson.

“However, this policy expressly aims to give more money to people who are already doing pretty well. And it doesn’t do much for people who earn little.

“So these are changes that will further exacerbate this inequality – both in terms of the direct money that goes into people’s pockets and because these tax cuts will generate $ 158 billion in revenue from ours over the next five years Pull household.

“And that is money that would otherwise be spent on social wages – for things like health care, childcare and education – the costs of which all increase massively.”

In addition, Australia levies relatively little tax on wealth.

For example, Ms. Dawson said the reforms to the Labor franking credit “only affected people who are so well off that they don’t need to retire or work at all.”

“We are simply not ready to deal with these large inequalities,” she said.

“The cost of franking credit for this group alone is currently $ 5 or $ 6 billion a year. Well, that’s exactly what the government would cost to make up for the lack of funded home care packages for the elderly. ‘

The government says it has taken tax avoidance measures

When asked if growing inequality in wealth is detrimental to Australian society, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the best way to fight inequality is to create jobs across the economy.

He told The New Daily that more than 1.4 million new jobs have been created since the coalition came into power.

And he said the government also cuts tax avoidance.

“Since the launch of the ATO Tax Avoidance Taskforce on July 1, 2016, ATO has raised approximately $ 15.5 billion in tax liabilities to large public corporations, multinationals, wealthy individuals, and associated groups,” said Frydenberg.

“In the 2019-20 budget, the government also provided the ATO with more than $ 1 billion to expand its tax avoidance task force by 2023, focusing on multinationals, large corporations and high-net worth individuals.

“It is estimated that these additional funds will generate an additional $ 4.6 billion in tax liabilities over the next four years.”