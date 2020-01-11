The British want Prince Harry, Meghan Markle without a royal title: Poll

Loading...

The British people have had enough of the renegade Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to a new survey in Mail Online, the couple’s public opinion has dropped to an all-time low. 54% of the respondents indicated that the royal titles should be withdrawn.

The survey also found that a large majority of the British now believe that Harry and Meghan should be deprived of the royal family or British taxpayer allowances and forced to renovate their 19th century Frogmore Cottage property worth around To repay $ 3.1 million.

In another expression of reverence for their 93-year-old monarch, 60% of respondents said the couple had treated Queen Elizabeth II “sloppy”. 54% said Harry should give up his position as sixth on the British throne.

Harry and Meghan made waves this week after posting a statement that they would “step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent”. They plan to split their time between England and North America.

The announcement was made without consulting the palace.