The British urge to raise the British flag at home to mark St. John’s Day. Geroge and instead go to celebrate – The Scottish Sun

2

The nation is advised to mark St. George’s Day today by raising the flag at home instead of going out to celebrate.

The British are also asked to use the flags they already have, rather than visiting the store to buy them.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

2

Britain is urged to raise the British flag at home to mark St. Geroge’s Day rather than going to celebrate Credit: Getty – Contributor

It came as the largest St. George’s Day parade in England, usually attended by 20,000 in Nottingham, biting dust.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately social distance applies to St. George too!

“St George’s Day celebrations are very popular in Nottingham, so I know people will be disappointed, hopefully we have something bigger and better to look forward to next year.”

Exclusive

BEAST OF BOWNESS

The woman took some of the clearest photos of the ‘wild puma’ that had ever been seen in England

lottery luck

EuroMillions winner worth 58 million British pounds revealed as a father, one, 38, from Rochdale

LONELY THIS XMAS

Families may spend CHRISTMAS apart because of coronaviruses, said Dr. Hilary

‘OUR BABY’

Parental pain as a teenager, 17, committed suicide ‘because lockdown feels like 300 years’

‘AYOLAH’

‘Shooter’ shouting ‘why are you scared?’ at the police after firing & blabbering about Tupac

Exclusive

Get out early

Drug lord ‘Milkman’ who smuggled £ 1 billion coke into Britain was released earlier than jail

Philip Davies, Member of the Conservative Parliament for Shipley in West Yorkshire, said: “I am very proud to be British but I am also proud to be British and proud to celebrate that day.

“If anyone has a flag to display in their window, it will be a great way to celebrate the day and unite the community.”

St. George’s Day is April 23 every year, which is considered the date of his death.

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.

Anti-coronavirus protests have been triggered around the world