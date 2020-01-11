LONDON – The British police say it was a “judgment error” to include environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion in an official document mentioning extremist organizations.

The anti-terrorist police unit for South East England included climate change demonstrators alongside Muslim extremists and banned the neo-Nazi National Action group in a guide to “protect young people and adults from ideological extremism,” the Guardian newspaper reported.

The guide said that “although climate change concerns are not extreme in themselves, activists can encourage vulnerable people to commit violence.”

The Guardian said in its Saturday edition that the document, dated November 2019, was distributed to teachers, police officers and schools, but was later withdrawn.

“I want to make it very clear that we do not classify Extinction Rebellion as an extremist organization,” said Chief Inspector Inspector Kath Barnes, Head of Counter-Terrorism Police Southeast. “The inclusion of Extinction Rebellion in this document was a review error and we will now review all content as a result.”

Extinction Rebellion condemned the “terrorism slur” as “a deliberate attempt to silence a legitimate cause.”

The group has organized protests around the world, often involving peaceful civil disobedience, to take more action to combat global warming. Hundreds of activists were arrested in Britain last year when the group blocked roads and bridges and disrupted airplanes, trains and subways.

