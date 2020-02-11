The British man, who has been linked to the spread of viruses, thanks the doctors for the recovery

LONDON – A businessman from England, who became infected with the new virus from China and may have spread it over long distances, thanked the British National Health Service after his recovery.

Steve Walsh made a statement on Tuesday after focusing on intense media coverage when it turned out that he may have unwittingly contributed to the spread of the new corona virus in Europe. Walsh had been exposed to the virus in January after a business trip to Singapore. He then went to a ski resort in the French Alps and potentially infected other people before being diagnosed with the virus and hospitalized.

“I want to thank the NHS for their help and care,” said Walsh. “While I have fully recovered, I think of others who have coronavirus.”

The virus was diagnosed in five Britons who lived with Walsh in a chalet in the Alps, including a 9-year-old boy. Another man who stayed in the French ski area was found infected when he returned to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

His case caused the French health authorities to test 61 other children and family members at the resort and to temporarily shut down some schools there, but all were tested negative.

Walsh said as soon as he realized he was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, he spoke to his doctor and health officials.

“I was advised to go to an isolated room in the hospital despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as directed,” he said. “When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I am staying, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate itself.”

The virus has infected more than 42,000 people worldwide and killed over 1,000 people, with the vast majority of cases occurring in China. It is not clear exactly how it is transmitted, but experts believe that it is mainly spread by droplets when people cough or sneeze. Health officials warn that symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear.

Most people have only mild symptoms like fever and runny nose. However, some develop pneumonia. The seriously ill were mostly over 60 years old and had other health problems.

Walsh flew to Singapore for an event sponsored by his employer Servomex from January 20-22. The company, based in Crowborough, 35 miles south of London, manufactures industrial sensors that are sold around the world.

In a statement, Servomex said it was working with health authorities “to ensure the well-being of our employees and communities and to wish everyone infected with the virus a speedy and complete recovery.”

