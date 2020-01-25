The Brisbane couple spends a decade onboard super yachts serving the richest yachts in the world

Dan and Jessica Rutyna have been working on board yachts for more than 10 years, serving the rich and famous in some of the most exotic locations in the world.

They visited parts of the world that are normally not accessible to the average person. Her first appearance was on board a 37-meter superyacht on the east coast of the United States.

But at sunset, the Queensland couple admitted that there weren’t just cocktails and appetizers.

Among other things, the couple would wash, clean, and babysit for a selection of rich people, including billionaires.

“I would get a daily job of maintaining the boat, preparing for the next trip, buying groceries, and organizing the uniform for the crew,” said Rutyna.

The boats belong to people from different industries and with different backgrounds. Photo: Facebook: Sunseeker Yachts London

Mr. Rutyna added: “The workload is too high, there were 16 to 18 hours, and we were able to drive for six months with two days off, and the hours you slept were dictated by the boat’s captain.

“You can see these amazing places from the window, but sometimes you would never set foot on them.”

He said the work would vary from day to day.

“One of the tasks was to look after the children on the boat, which meant endless entertainment,” said Rutyna Rebecca Levingston of ABC Radio Brisbane.

Daily work varies, including the use of sextants at sea. Photo: Dan Rutyna

“Another time we were flown to an island owned by the boat owner, where we set up beach clubs and then hid when we weren’t needed.

“Sometimes I was put in a front loader bucket and lifted up to pick coconuts. what other job would you let them do. “

Mom is the word

The duo had to sign confidential contracts each time they started a new job on a boat to ensure customer privacy.

“It’s a professional relationship with the boss, and it’s a tough line to get closer to, but you have to be very professional and you’re the best example of the crew,” said Ms. Rutyna.

The crew was often asked to set up activities on islands. Photo: Dan Rutyna

“Most of the time, the families will not be on board. They don’t travel, they fly to their destination and meet them there.

“We do the whole trip and then they arrive by helicopter to start their vacation.”

Mr. Rutyna said the boats were owned by a variety of industries, including technology and agriculture, as well as “old money”.

The crew would make sure that breakfast is laid out every morning for the owners and guests. Photo: Dan Rutyna

“There are always people who show up overnight and can afford boats worth $ 15 million,” he said.

“If you throw those numbers around and it’s a cheap boat … it’s amazing.

“But we never met the Kardashians.”

Get to know the milk flow and close calls

The couple learned what is called “milk running” in yacht circles, sailing up and down yachts on the east coast of the United States, and then continuing to the Caribbean before heading off to the Mediterranean depending on the season.

“We would literally go from one area to another and chase the sun again,” said Rutyna.

However, it was not always a smooth sailing as the wild weather caused some exciting trips.

“We had great weather in Alaska and across the Pacific because there is not much that can be stopped,” said Rutyna.

“There were only a few times when I seriously feared for my life, one of them on the north coast of Mallorca when I came back from the south of France.

“The storm swept across the Mediterranean and we felt like we had a car accident every few seconds.”

Ms. Rutyna said, “Heavy furniture moved back and forth across the boat.”

With seals and glaciers up close

Ms. Rutyna said there were many unforgettable moments on board, including a trip past the Galapagos Islands, where the couple had dinner on the deck while watching the sea life as it swam below.

The couple had the chance to take a break in Alaska for a few days. Photo: Dan Rutyna

Mr. Rutyna said his moment was in Glacier Bay, Alaska, where he was a ship that went from one glacier to another.

“Seals jumped around and calves calved next to you. When you hear a glacier calf, your heart beats like thunder,” he said.

“It is as raw as nature can be.”

Mr Rutyna swims with a manta ray. Photo: Dan Rutyna

Return to Brisbane

The couple found the time to tie the knot on their travels in Jessica’s homeland Canada after they originally met when Jessica backpacked through Australia at Brisbane’s Story Bridge Hotel – where Dan was a manager.

Returning to Brisbane earlier this year was an experience that gave Rutyna goose bumps.

The couple has seen some of the most exotic places in the world. Photo: Dan Rutyna

“It was overwhelming to see my career start in the small corner of the States and then to say that I crossed the Pacific and sailed back to Brisbane was really amazing,” he said.

The two hope to stay ashore for a while and start a family.

“I would like to keep my toes wet. Jess is not interested in working full time on a boat again,” said Rutyna.

