The brightest LED Truck Light Bar ever will hate your neighbors

If you hate driving in the dark, then I think you’ll enjoy this video of a do-it-yourself LED light bar setup. This thing not only makes everything clear, it removes the darkness behind some waste containers and defeats the dark turds straight out. Moreover, this brightest LED light array is mounted on a very cool custom truck, not that you can actually see the truck because you are effectively blinded.

These LED arrays are built by YouTuber (you know, like a potato) RCtestflight from 40 100W emitters for the larger 4kW array and 18 100W emitters for the smaller (but more practical) 1.8kW array.

You can see both arrays in action in this video:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-Pit33Lng2so&start=0" data-chomp-id="Pit33Lng2so" data-recommend-id="youtube://Pit33Lng2so" id="youtube-Pit33Lng2so" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The large range has 60-degree glass lenses, making a beam a bit too wide for comfortable use; the smaller range gives each LED transmitter its own parabolic reflector, which creates a more usable beam.

The video also gives a good comparison between normal high beam and the 1.8 kW array:

That is a hell of a lot of light.

It is a fascinating experiment / project, and I suppose if you are in the vampire extermination or wake up the neighbor, this is probably something for you.

.