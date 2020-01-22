The Brexit law is said to come into force in Great Britain through the House of Lords

The law that allows Brexit at the end of the month has passed its last hurdle in the UK.

The EU draft law on the right of withdrawal is expected to receive royal approval from the Queen tomorrow or in the coming days after the House of Lords has passed it.

However, the necessary legislation for the UK’s exit has to be approved by the European Parliament before the Brexit date next Friday, January 31.

After years of a parliamentary blockade, the withdrawal agreement is convenient Past the House of Commons Earlier this month after the Conservatives’ decisive victory in last month’s general election.

Despite the government opposition, the Lords of the House passed a number of legislative changes, including a change that called for the restoration of rights that allow unaccompanied refugee children to join their families in Britain after Brexit.

With the planned Brexit next week, the UK would enter a transition period by the end of this year.

The UK and the EU are aiming to negotiate a trade agreement by the end of the transition period.

Senior EU officials – including Ursula von der Leyen and Michel Barnier – warned These eleven months will not be enough to negotiate every aspect of the future relationship between the bloc and Britain.

Main picture: General view of the House of Lords in London. Image by: Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire / PA Images