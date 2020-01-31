The Brexit effect on working women and what you have to do to protect yourself

This is a memorable time in the history of the UK, with many experts predicting that women can be hit the hardest in terms of job losses and a rollback of legal protection. Former publisher CEO, entrepreneur and co-founder of AllBright, Anna Jones, advises four ways to make yourself future-proof

Today is a historic day for the United Kingdom. From 23.00 tonight, two years after Article 50 has been invoked, three general elections and two prime ministers, the day has arrived when the UK will no longer be a member of the European Union.

And if you thought it would come, this is it.

In many ways, January 31 marks a new era for the UK, but it is undeniable that after nearly half a century of membership we are entering our unregistered territory. A number of EU-led laws that we all take for granted can change very well, so it’s important to take the time to understand how this can affect our daily lives.

As a co-founder of the clubs and the women’s network, AllBright, supporting well-being, empowering women and positive results for women, is something that I am very excited about. It is undeniable that Britain has benefited from the progress made by the EU in protecting women’s rights. However, many of these rights exist in our national legislation and several UK provisions date from before the EU instruments.

So there is no reason to panic yet.

And to quote a whole British cliché, while we continue to navigate through uncertain times together, it is essential to stay calm and keep going. For women at work and for those who are planning to go back to work, this is the time to step on the front foot, print on the fine print and ultimately focus on building flex and resilience. Here are just a few ideas about how to get started in this post-Brexit work world.

Negotiating skills

In the event that the new laws that work to reduce our rights and rewards are reduced, it would be helpful to develop your negotiating skills. Research says that 20% of women never negotiate. There are a number of reasons for this, including the fear that colleagues don’t like it and assume that it is a confrontational conversation. There are techniques that we can all learn to improve our negotiating skills. It is really just a conversation with a specific desired result. The most important tactic is to prepare in advance – to work out what you give and what you need for that. What are your absolute ‘red lines’. Then it’s about practice. If you have practiced in advance (we recommend doing this with someone in your network who can act as a “loving critic”) so that you feel good and are ready for anything.

Strengthen your sisterhood

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once said: “There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women.” This has become a mission statement from us at AllBright. In the light of uncertainty and potential adversity, it is essential to develop a strong network of colleagues and inspiring mentors. Surrounding yourself with others who can empathize with the challenges you face can significantly relieve stress and provide resistance.

Know your rights

One of the surest ways to feel stronger in the workplace and reduce stress is to be better informed and simply know your rights. As for Brexit, my first advice would be to all working women to take some time to better understand your legal rights – so if you are in a compromising position, you are well equipped to face the current situation.

Continue your professional development

Even as a co-founder and former CEO, I believe it is essential to continue building your skills toolkit. It is crucial to have a number of basic transferable skills so that you can understand and execute each scenario. At AllBright, our Academy courses and events offer women of all ages and stages of their careers the means to succeed. From professional development content to an online community, the AllBright Academy offers support, guidance and professional networking opportunities for executives, freelancers and entrepreneurs. Now that the Brexit has finally arrived, it is crucial that we are sufficiently prepared to face challenges full of confidence, calm and certainty.

2020 is the year to take on new challenges. Perhaps this is a time for all of us to turn Brexit upside down and see it as an opportunity to sharpen our leadership skills, trust and knowledge and break our respective glass ceilings.

* Anna Jones is the co-founder of AllBright, the collective that empowers women through physical spaces and online communities