The breathtaking Delta Board shows 100 passengers personalized flight data at the same time

I experienced magic at the Delta Airline booth at CES.

The parallel reality board is a digital display that eludes logic and displays different information to different viewers while everyone is looking at the same screen at the same time. No app, headset, or anything else needed.

The original plan is to use Misapplied Sciences’ adverts at airports to provide individual boarding, flight, or luggage information for up to 100 people at a time.

At CES on Monday I received a simplified boarding pass on a piece of paper for a flight to Mexico City. After I had scanned my passport, I looked at a huge digital tablet that greeted me personally with the following greeting: “Welcome to Mexico City, Sasha! Pick up your luggage at Baggage Carousel 9.” This information was even displayed in Spanish. No matter where I stood, I saw my personal message. My fellow traveler Mark saw his name and information on the same screen after scanning his own boarding pass. I could only see his information when I was right behind him.

Currently, this only works after you have scanned your boarding pass, but it could work with a face detection system in the future to display related flight information. But that’s ahead of us. Face recognition is not currently used to display your information. According to Fast Company, once your ID is scanned, the technician’s camera will recognize you as a “blob” that can be tracked as you pass the original ID and other people at the airport.

To quote one of my Twitter mentions: “How is that possible?”

I still wrap my head around it after experiencing it twice. But based on what I’ve learned, the specially designed display has something like “multi-view pixels”. This means that each pixel emits different light colors in different directions. Even if you and I look at the same pixel, we see different colors that make up different messages for each of us. Software with loaded information from the scanned boarding pass ensures that the information is addressed to me with a Mexico City ticket for Sasha. It all feels very much like a minority report.

Here is a display of 12 mirrors showing different images projected onto different people from the same screen at the same time. The Parallel Reality Board is behind the photographer:

Picture: Zlata Ivleva / Mashable

GeekWire has a handy graphic that shows the difference between a regular pixel and one of the Misapplied Sciences pixels used for the parallel reality experience.

The following video shows how Delta presents this in a crowded airport environment. After all, up to a thousand people could know at the same time where their gate was or what time their flight was while looking at the same board. Everyone won’t come to the airport at exactly the same time, but after scanning, the board can display a thousand different screens. Obviously, this delta video is staged so things can be a bit messier in real life. For example, it is unclear whether you have to queue at all to scan your boarding pass.

Later this year, the first public parallel reality arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport will be unveiled and work for up to 100 people at a time. Again, not every 100 people will enter the airport and look at the board at the exact same moment, but you could check your flight details with 10 other people in your area. Delta will only have one board at Detroit Airport to get started.

This is an option for Delta travelers in Detroit. After the security check, you can either scan your boarding pass or your mobile card in the Delta app and select a language. It is an additional step to get to know the personalized screens.

People may only miss their flights because they get distracted in the terminal when they mess around with the personalized boards.