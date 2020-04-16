The Brazilian Volkswagen Fastback was even stranger than you know and has some great questions

I’m well aware that if you understand the Brazilian Volkswagen Fastback was weird at all, you’re already a minority, human-wise type. But that’s fine – I’m here to walk you through it, and through it we will be together. Let’s start from this premise: Although the Brazilian Fastback certainly looked like the Volkswagen Type 3 Fastback that we all know and love, under the skin it was far more defeated than suspected of VW’s strongest hardcore. We apologize.

First, it’s important to remember something I’ve said before: what Australia was to the marsupials, Brazil was the air-cooled Volkswagens. The single-market economy has caused so many variations and strange Volkswagen mutations to grow and thrive that the commonly-used categories used in the air-cooled Volkswagen taxonomy, Types 1, 2, 3 and 4 no longer apply.

The Brazilian accolade in the Type 3 event is a good example of this. I’ve talked about the brother of this car before, the weird, four-door, three-box sedan known by Brazilians as the Coffin Joe, but I don’t know if you really have to bet the same bet on that skin.

To understand a little why this car is strange, a little explanation of what the Type 3 was probably in order. The Type 3 was VW’s first attempt at making an upmarket Beetle, and as such was a bit bigger, a little more powerful, and had a lot of luggage thanks to the new Type 3 engine, essentially the same flat four. engine but with a re-designed cooling system that packed the whole thing as a “suitcase”, allowing a trunk above it, and even a front one.

The German Type 3, based on the same principles as the Beetle, had a unique chassis and front suspension and, of course, drivetrain, although this drivetrain was really a re-packaged version of the Type 1 engine. The crazy thing about the Brazilian Fastback, though, is that while most people think of these as Type 3 variations, they really aren’t.

No, what they are, under the skin, are normal Beetle-and-Ghia-Type 1s, with nicely distinct bodies close to what was done on Type 3. Well, pretty normal; The Brazilian Fastback (officially known as the 1600 TL) used the wider Type 1 chassis from the Ghia, but with the Type 3 engine.

So, really, this is a Beetle extensively tuned to a Type 3 engine, and thus exposes a pretty big mistake on the Volkswagen side: they haven’t done enough to make the Type 3 bigger or better.

The Type 3 was a modest success, but most likely could have been more successful if VW really engaged in what they were doing – making a superior car.

As it was, the Type 3 was really just a refined, better and slightly larger Beetle, but just not enough. Why didn’t the VW extend the Type 3 wheel, for example, which was exactly the same as the 95-inch Beetle? That could have opened up more rear legroom, and made possible a true four-door, which could have been appreciated in the American market.

What the 1600 Brazilians showed was that there was never a need to develop the Type 3 platform at all, not when Brazilians were able to get a car of almost exactly the same size and benefits of the Type 3 on the same old man. Type I chassis.

I mean, look at how close the Brazilian Fastback was based on Type 1 from Type 3:

Dimensionally, they are almost exactly the same. Because Brazilians used the Type 3 flat engine with the Type 1 chassis, they were still able to get the two luggage compartments, front and rear, and the interior was finished on top of even the Type 3.

Also, check this out:

VW Brazil built four-door fastbacks (along with the four-door Coffin Joe which for some reason kept the taller Type 1 engine and as such only had one trunk), which is something that VW has never managed to do it for Type 3, except. in prototypes.

I’ve always considered the Type 3 to be a clever packaging triumph with its open-source engines and dual trunks, but the truth is that the same trick was performed on the normal Type 1 chassis, as you can see here:

For a small family car, it’s really incredible. And, in the same way that the German Type 3 had a wagon variant, the Squareback, the Brazilian Type 3 did not have a wagon variant, also called, um, the Variant (and, later, the Variant II):

All this raises the very disturbing question of what was Volkswagen’s Thought? After really thinking about the TL 1600 Variant and the larger Type 1 chassis of the Brazilian VW, it makes the Type 3 VW design quite different.

After all, it’s not like VW Germany didn’t know that Type 1 base bread couldn’t be claimed in victories so long before Brazilians showed it – its own in-house project, EA97, had experimented. with modernized Beetle designs from the end. 1950s, and they had already made drawings that are basically what Brazil ended up building, like this:

So, VW was certainly aware of what could be done on the platform they already had – why did they bother to develop a whole new one for the Type 3, especially a similar size as the Type 1? Why not save all that time and money and just do what the Brazilians did, build a new, bigger car on the existing platform, and put the money in that time to develop a truly bigger platform?

Eventually, VW did just that, with the Type 4, which had a wheel about four inches longer and offered four doors, however, bafflingly, not for the car version. There has been a pretty radical change, more so than the Type 3, since the Type 4 was the first VW to go for a unibody design.

The Type 4 has also not been a big impact, despite being slightly larger. I feel as if VW had gone the Brazilian route and had used the Type 1 platform for a slightly bigger and higher car, they knew a lot more than the market wanted and spent a lot less resources, so when they decided to to make the Type 4, they had come into it with a much better idea of ​​what people were buying, and maybe they would have more resources that were not spent on developing the Type 3.

I think when I finally shut down my time machine, I want to go back to the 1960s and try to talk VW to go with this alternative plan. Sounds like a good use of a time machine.

