The Brazilian state-owned company Dataprev dismisses hundreds of employees before privatization

Loading...

While the Brazilian government is preparing the sale of a number of assets to the private sector, it has begun streamlining one of the technology companies that it intends to dispose of, with a view to reducing operating expenses by around 93 million reais ( $ 22 million).

Dataprev, the government’s technology and information company, will assist 493 jobs and close 20 offices in the Brazilian states of Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins.

After this exercise, the company will retain a handful of offices in the capital, Brasilia, as well as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In addition, development centers in the states of Santa Catarina, Paraíba, Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte will be maintained, as well as another center in Rio.

Dataprev offers technological information services to the Brazilian social security system. It handles and stores data relating to millions of citizens on benefits. The company itself expressed concerns about what will happen to the personal data of millions of Brazilians who process it after the sale, and warned that moving data to private servers “could jeopardize national sovereignty.”

The operational streamlining is the biggest news regarding Dataprev since the announcement of the privatization program of the Brazilian government in August 2019.

A comparable state-owned company, the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), is also among the assets that will be sold. Serpro offers systems for all government agencies and has thousands of employees. The huge IT domain that the company oversees contains all tax-related information about individuals and companies.

Special property



AI, automation and technical jobs

There are things that machines can simply do better than people, but people still have a lot to do. Here’s a look at how the two are going to work together in a more powerful future for IT and humanity.

read more