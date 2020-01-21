The Brazilian football association Confederação Brasileira de Futebol Americano has reached an agreement with the Canadian Football League to expand the game together.

Brazil is the 13th country in which the Brazilian soccer leadership signs a cooperation agreement with the CFL.

“Our international partnerships now include the leading football associations and leagues in South America, Europe, Asia and Mexico,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“Together we are working on new ways for players from all over the world to look for opportunities in the CFL, for Canadians to play in other countries and with it the league’s experience and expertise in coaching, office and player development Splits.”

The Brazilian Football Association is also the newest member of the International Alliance of Gridiron Football, which was founded in Calgary last November before the 107th game of the CFL championship game: the Gray Cup.

In Brazil, more than 18,000 registered players compete in regional leagues. Divisions 1 and 2 organized by the CBFA each have 30 teams. The organization has more than 400 teams of men and women competing in duel, flag and beach soccer. The CBFA also manages the men’s and women’s national teams.

In 2019, the nine CFL member clubs hired specially designated “global” players for the first time. The league will expand the initiative to up to 45 global players in 2020.

The CFL is currently working with its partners in other countries to host this winter scouting combine in Europe, Japan and Mexico before the CFL Global Draft is held in April.