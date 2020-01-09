Loading...

Gary Stern new co-owner of Montreal Alouettes. (Photo: CFL / Peter McCabe)

Like millions of other Canadians, Gary Stern watched the 2019 Gray Cup.

Stern had a group of friends with him and one of them was the Governor of the Toronto Argonauts, Dale Lastman. He explained to his good friend that the Montreal Alouettes were for sale and asked if Stern was interested in possibly buying the team. The answer from Stern and his father-in-law Sid Spiegel was yes – the next day CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie was in Stern’s office.

Ambrosie handed the Gray Cup to champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary and brokered a deal in southern Ontario in less than 24 hours. A month and a half later, Stern was sitting next to ambrosia, and paperwork heralded a new era in football in Montreal.

“It was quick. It is an easy decision. I’m sorry when I say Khari (Jones) 2020 Gray Cup, we’ll do it. I didn’t put it 18-0, ”said Stern with a laugh.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment bought the Argos in 2017 after the Double Blue won the CFL title. Stern was dull about why he didn’t want to buy the boatmen.

“It’s difficult, please take it away right away and if I say it wrong … the Argos suck.”

Stern is the chief executive officer of Crawford Steel and his longstanding business partner Spiegel is the founder and chairman of the company. The Als were bought by S and S Sportsco, a division of Stern and Spiegel. The two businessmen had previously invested in Quebec, including steel mills in Longueuil and Rouyn-Noranda and real estate holdings.

“When we were sitting with Sid and Gary, they didn’t have to look for someone to support them as an owner, and they wanted to commit to being the owner over the long term, and how they would fund this team wasn’t a problem,” said Ambrosie ,

“One of the real things that set Gary and Sid apart from everything else and all the other conversations was just about any other conversation that these groups needed to find investors to support their ownership. One of our major concerns was that group ownership works well when things are going well, but group ownership is more difficult when things are not going well. “

Ambrosie led the search for new owners in Montreal after the CFL officially bought the Alouettes from the Wetenhalls in late May 2019. Bob and Andrew Wetenhall owned the team for 22 years, which included three Gray Cup championships. The league and the Wetenhall family had worked for several months to identify and evaluate potential new owners.

“We need to expand all of our franchise businesses to add franchise value and make our teams more successful so we don’t have to be in a situation we’re in looking for an owner, who, as Gary described, is in a difficult situation, ”said Ambrosie.

“We’re talking about ownership through the lens of a league that’s evolving, exciting, and its franchise is growing.”

Montreal lost more than $ 12 million in 2018, according to CBC Radio Canada reporter Michel Chabot. From Chabot’s report: The Alouettes have lost $ 50 million since the Wetenhall family owned the team, including $ 25 million for three years. In 2018 alone, the losses would have been $ 12.5 million due to a decrease in sales of approximately $ 6 million and an increase in spending of more than $ 6 million.

“Yes, it lost a lot of money. It doesn’t scare us. We didn’t do it to throw away money. We paid our bill. I tell you, don’t worry, this team is well funded,” said Stern.

While the ownership process was ongoing, Montreal saw a resurrected season in 2019 when head coach Khari Jones led the Als to a 10: 8 record, earning the franchise its first post-season spot in four years. Jones renewed a three-year deal last November. Als’s next steps are the hiring of a general manager and a president.

“It will be two different tasks. I’m thrilled with the candidates I’ve met, “said Stern.” Language plays an important role. Our goal is to get it done now. We need to set up a team. “

Stern quickly changed from a CFL fan to an owner and is quickly working to restore the shine of the Alouettes.