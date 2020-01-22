The Braden Hamlin-Uele racing watch from Cronulla Sharks is fit for the season opener

The Sharks, a site known for their physicality and aggression in the middle of the park, have already lost inspiring skipper Paul Gallen through retirement, while representative Matt Prior came to Leeds in the summer.

Andrew Fifita, the muscle man who will take on additional responsibility for Cronulla this year, was also limited in his preparations after getting a knee clean before Christmas.

Hamlin-Uele played 21 games for the Sharks last year and showed enormous footwork for a tall man when injected from the bench. His club form was recognized by New Zealand coach Michael Maguire, who presented him with his first test cap against Australia.

When Hamlin-Uele found out that he looked and moved like Fifita, he told the Herald last year: “I understand a little, but I would look more like someone else.”

Morris said the club still had two spots left – 29 players had to sign up for the first round and all 30 should be completed by June 30 – and one, “if not, are the last two spots for the center forward.” ,

The fact that Aaron Woods and Fifita can play big minutes was a blessing, Morris said. Royce Hunt, who signed with Canberra in the summer, is another controversial item, Morris said.

Toby Rudolf is another front row player, while Billy Magoulias and Jack Williams are expected for Ballen’s vacant jersey number 13.

As Morris sweats about the fitness of Hamlin-Uele and Fifita in the countdown to the Opener of the South, it is a question of whom he should skip with his backline.

Jesse Ramien, who is back in action with the Nines in Perth, will try to regain his central place with Bronson Xerri, Josh Dugan and Josh Morris, who are all candidates for the other free role.

Jesse Ramien is back for Sharks.Credit: AP

Shark officials have worked behind the scenes to get a player to become cap compliant before June 30th. Matt Moylan met twice with representatives from West’s Tigers, but couldn’t reach an agreement while whispering about the future of Josh Dugan, who has more than $ 800,000 a season and was under contract until the end of 2021. It started before last year’s final.

