The boys of summer are almost there, fans flock to Oracle Park for the annual Giants’ FanFest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Spring was in the air on Saturday in Oracle Park when the Giants held their annual FanFest.

It’s an opportunity for fans of orange and black to mingle, get autographs, and hear from some of their favorite players.

Hunter Pence, who had just returned to the team, was among those present.

Also present was rapper E-40, who is getting his own bobblehead night this season. It will be against the San Diego Padres on July 10th.

For fans it was like a kid in a candy store.

They had to walk through the stadium and enter the field, which was the highlight of the day for many.

“Being in the field I never thought I could experience being in the undergrowth. So cool,” said Aaron Vega from Belmont. “This is the time when everyone enjoys their inner child, what we call baseball, and how we all get together for sport and all support a team.”

The Giants will begin spring training in Arizona on Tuesday.

Their first official game is March 26th in Los Angeles against the Dodgers and the home game kickoff is also against the Dodgers. It is April 3rd.

