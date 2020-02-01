“The boycott goes up”: barricades back at the refinery | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Our members are strong in this line, we are going to make sure that they feel Unifor’s wrath throughout this country and the boycott will increase,” Doherty said. “We have finished trying to move and be reasonable in making concessions.”

Doherty said Saturday morning a formal request to Prime Minister Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan government to intervene and enforce a binding arbitration process.

“It is time for you to show leadership. This dispute must end,” Doherty said.

According to a press release from FCL, while talks were cut off, “we are convinced that there is a way to a deal.”

FCL said it will only negotiate once the barricades have been eliminated.

Before Friday’s negotiations, Doherty noted how Unifor chose to drop all their preconditions and get rid of their barricades so that both parties would agree to meet.

Doherty said Unifor emailed their most recent proposal on Wednesday, but the company said they could only meet on Friday.

Doherty said the company was coming back to make concessions that it had already taken off the table months ago.

“They brought back concessions that said we had to give up the operators – the position of the main operator removed – the maintenance people disappeared, operational changes eliminating tasks and further concessions than what we had before,” Doherty said.

Unifor went live on Facebook late on Friday evening and expressed frustration about the progress of the last negotiation talks. In the video, Doherty said the union made a proposal that included millions of dollars in savings in the defined benefit plan, including six percent employee contributions and changes in pension solvency that, according to Unifor estimates, would save $ 12 million a year in the collective agreement.

“It is now more than ever clear that this greedy employer is not interested in closing a deal. They have every interest in trying to break this union and make sure that this union does not have a retirement plan, “Doherty said in the video.

On Saturday, Doherty said the union had made a different proposal and received no response from FCL until 22:00 on Friday.

“They wanted to get in and out of as many trucks as they could and they wanted to fill the mange kitchen because they had no intention of ever getting a deal (Friday), they had no intention of ending this dispute,” Doherty said. “They answered us:” We have no interest in your proposal. “

There is a court order that allows locked employees to stop trucks for up to 10 minutes or if they request to continue, but Unifor has been fined in the past for not following the order.

The lockout started for the first time on December 5.