The Boston police open fire on the man who uses a knife after stabbing, officials say

Boston police opened fire on a stabbing suspect late Monday after the person threatened officers, officials said. Two police officers in Dorchester on Adams Street met a man who was actively stabbing another man. The officers jumped out of their cruisers and tried to stop the attack. Police said the knife-handling man, later identified as Luis Gomes, 32, of Dorchester, had called in the officers and threatened one of them with the knife. “Fearing not only the life of the stabbing victim, but also the officer, the officer’s partner fired a firearm issued by the department and slammed the knife-wielding suspect,” said Boston police chief William Gross . applied a tourniquet to the wound of Gomes. Gomes and the victim were taken to a hospital in a stable state. Police said Gomes reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck and twice in the back. It is unclear what the fight started. The police review surveillance videos in the area while investigating the case. It is expected that GOM will be called upon to accuse armed attacks with the intention of killing and attacking by means of a dangerous weapon.

Boston police opened fire on a stabbing suspect late Monday after the person threatened officers, officials said.

Two police officers in Dorchester on Adams Street met a man who was actively stabbing another man. The officers jumped out of their cruisers and tried to stop the attack.

Police said the knife-handling man, later identified as Luis Gomes, 32, of Dorchester, had called in the officers and threatened one of them with the knife.

“Fearing not only the life of the stabbing victim, but also the officer, the officer’s partner fired a firearm issued by the department and smashed the knife suspect in the thigh,” said William Gross, police police chief. Boston.

Gross said the officers had applied a turnstile to Gomes’ wound.

Gomes and the victim were taken to a hospital in a stable state.

Police said Gomes reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck and twice in the back. It is unclear what the fight started.

The police review surveillance video in the area while investigating the case.

Gomes is expected to be sued on charges of armed attack with the intention of killing and attacking with a dangerous weapon.