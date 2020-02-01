The boomers shrug their shoulders and end the season with a big win over Lynx

The capitals and the boomers face each other in the best of three semifinals, with Canberra having a home advantage for a game three, while the top team Southside Flyers with Lightning a home advantage for the best three series has already claimed fourth place.

Still, the boomers shrugged and got to work, punching the Lynx and putting together one of their most coherent games of the season with 30 assists and some flowing offensives.

Boomer strikers Kalani Purcell and Maddie Garrick each scored 17 points, while Ezi Magbegor scored 15 points and 12 rebounds and Sophie Cunningham added 10 points.

“With the news about Monnie, it was really difficult for us to record this news, but I think it was a little push that we needed to get to the final,” said Purcell.

“This game was the first step for us to be ready, individual and ready as a team for the final.

“I think everyone came out ready and we wanted to take this game to heart, which we did.”

The boomers also welcomed import guard Lindsay Allen, who had seven assists in 17 minutes in her first game since January 10 because of a persistent knee problem.

Purcell also praised George for her performance as she almost triple-doubled at half-time, scoring 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

“This is the Cayla we all see, and it is just in time for the finale and is at its peak,” said Purcell. “I’m really excited to see that.”

The Flyers also won the final and defeated Sydney University Flames 78-61 with Sara Blicav’s top grade with 18 points.

The WNBL will pause for the FIBA ​​Olympic qualification, and the opals will fly to Europe early Sunday morning.

The Opals will contest their FIBA ​​Olympic qualification in France from February 7-10, with the first three of the four teams qualifying for Tokyo.

Basketball Australia has not yet announced the status of Adelaide guard Nicole Seekamp, ​​who injured her ankle on Friday night and is said to have doubts about the Olympic qualification.

The data for the WNBL semi-finals were not available on Saturday evening, but are expected to be published in mid to late February.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

