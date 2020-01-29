The 'Book Murderer' Tops News this week on the internet

From a technical point of view, the last week, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, was a short day for many people in terms of work. However, things are what they are, that did not necessarily mean that life was quiet on social media. (Internet never sleeps, amirite?) But what were people talking about? Well, there was news that President Trump was preparing to extend the travel ban. There was also the discovery that the Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman might have hacked the phone from Amazon and Washington Post-owner Jeff Bezos, which is all kinds of alarming. Meanwhile, Richmond, Virginia had a pro-gun rally, a new deadly virus has found its way to the US, and nerds on the internet are excited about the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the highly anticipated launch of Star Trek: Picard. Oh, and this fell away.

But what did people talk about when they were not distracted by the constellation? Dear friends, you just had to ask.

How to get away with book murder

What happened: It appears that the internet tolerance for violence is considerably lower than you would expect when it comes to books. Yes, books.

What really happened: We’ve all been there: we delve into a piece of classical literature and want to keep reading along the way, but the damn book is just that physically demanding. If only there was a solution for this problem …

OK for sure. It is certainly a daring move, not to mention the fact that the prospect of reselling the books to a second-hand store is virtually destroyed. But no matter how violent a solution may seem, the internet has certainly understood it.

Of course the story spread to regular media as you would expect given the social media response, where people share arguments for and against practice.

