(Tool photo by Travis Shinn)

Bonnaroo The Music & Arts Festival has just announced the programming of the eruption music festival 2020. The headliners include Tool, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Flume, Oysterhead, Lana del Rey and Vampire weekend.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place June 11-14, 2020 in Manchester, TN. Other notable acts include the 1975, Confessional Dashboard, Tenacious D, Flogging Molly and Oliver tree. Check out the full schedule below.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the program on the morning of January 07. To be honest, its pretty pile. Given the big My Chemical Romance disappointment with Coachella, we are happy to see some favorites in Bonnaroo.

A full daily schedule is below.

Thursday:

Grand Ole Opry, 99 neighbors, Andy Frasco, Big Something, Briston Maroney

Dabin, Devon Gilfillian, Ezra Collective, The Funk Hunters, HE $ H, Kursa, Larkin Poe, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, MIZE, Scarypoolparty, S.P.O.C.K., Sweet Crude, Taska Black, The Regrettes, Too Many Zooz, Zía

Friday:

Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The JewelsGlass animals, Young giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper, Brittany Howard, Primus, Dashboard Confessional, Big Wild, Ganja White Night, Lennon Stella, The Band Camino, Wallows, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: “Remain in Light” Turns 40, Ekali, Svdden Death, Still Woozy, Tones et moi, Marc Rebillet, Yola, Lucii, ATLiens, Detox Unit, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Resistance Revival Chorus, Phutureprimitive, Luzcid, Altın Gün, PLS & TY, Mdou Moctar, Dynohunter

Saturday:

Lizzo, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions, Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH, Kevin Gates, Nelly Performing Country Grammar, TroyBoi, Dermot Kennedy, Subtronics, Denzel Curry, JID, Mandolin Orange, The Growlers, Billy Strings, Mt. Joy, Yaeji, Moody Good, EOB, The Marcus King Band, Wooli, Surfaces, Slowthai, Dr. Fresch, Hero the Band, Nilüfer Yanya, Jupiter & Okwess , William Black, Lick, DJ Mel

Sunday:

Taming Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, REZZ, Boombox Cartel, Greensky Bluegrass, The Struts, CAAMP, Oliver Tree, PEEKABOO, Morgan Wallen, LSDREAM, Pinegrove, Cuco, Saint Jhn, Orville Peck, Femi Kuti & Positive Force, Colony House, Bonnie X Clyde, Bill Frisell: Harmony with Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman, Elderbrook, Makaya McCraven

Our last big news we announced about Bonnaroo was that Hayley Williams of Paramore brought him back Self-love sanctuary. Now that we know there is new music on the way, now may be the time to reserve your spot there.

Last year, the sanctuary of self-love featured mini-spa treatments, glitter stations and flower wreaths.

In addition, Services In The Sanctuary offered themed dance parties, alternative therapies and panels on mental health and self-esteem. Bonnaroo promises that it will be even bigger and better this year.

As noted, Bonnaroo from June 11-14, 2020 in Manchester, TN. Tickets go on sale January 9 at noon. EST. Get your tickets here.

What do you think of the Bonnaroo 2020 range? Let us know who you’re most excited to see in the comments below!

