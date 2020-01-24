The women of “The Bold Type” said that working on the series on women in journalism had deepened their esteem for the industry.

“It’s such a great world and you’re really a hero. It’s hard what you do,” said actress Melora Hardin, who is the editor-in-chief of a Cosmopolitan-like magazine on the series, told Page Six at the Cinema Society event on Thursday.

Katie Stevens – who plays the show’s star reporter – even tried to write an article when the show started, but “I couldn’t do it. I think it’s difficult and good to do. So I recommend everyone in the journalism field, who does it. “

Actress Meghann Fahy, who plays a fictional magazine fashion assistant, said she “respects the hell of what you do in journalism.”

In the series, Stevens’ character even tries to be a reporter for Page Six for a night, but she’s not sure if she can do it in real life.

“Listen, I do my best when I play it, but it takes a lot of courage and courage to do it and have the confidence to break stories and tell the stories that need to be told,” she told us ,

“The Bold Type” is inspired by and based on former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. She is the executive producer of the show, which is currently in its fourth season on Freeform.

Terry Crews, Carol Alt, Adam Pally, Eric McCormick, Amir Arison, Fran Drescher and Arianna Huffington also attended the sparkling Rainbow Room Party. Ironically, 30-rock star Scott Adsit was also discovered.