The Boeser of Canucks continues to focus on helping the team in case of adversity

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Some of Brock Boeser’s most ineffective games for the Vancouver Canucks this season have been interspersed with some of the happiest and most emotional days in his personal life.

It is hard to believe that there is no connection between the overwhelming health problems that his father, Duke, and Boeser’s worst score have in his NHL career.

If you don’t think about your father fighting cancer and Parkinson’s disease, you are not human. And Boeser is a very human 22-year-old who loves his father.

Duke and Laurie Boeser accompanied Brock in the dressing room after Wednesday’s training here in St, Paul, near the Boeser family home in Burnsville, Minn. It was a good day.

Brock hopes it will be followed by a good night on Thursday, when he performs a drought of nine goals without purpose in the Canucks final against the Minnesota Wild.

“I feel focused on every game,” Boeser said on Wednesday when asked about his father’s emotions, who almost died last summer. “Of course I feel that I can produce more scorefully for the team. My main focus is to keep working hard. I try to do everything to help the team win. “

Duke Boeser came back to the ice rink here for the first time to see Brock play on January 12, when the Canucks defeated the Wild 4-1. A week later, when most of his young teammates went to Mexico to decompress, Brock spent the extended All-Star Break at home in Minnesota. This end of the five-game road trip of the Canucks is another cherished opportunity for Boeser to see his mother, father, and sister, Jessica.

On the ice, Boeser has only two assists in the last nine games and in four of the last five, the target is one shot.

“I’m sure it will concern him, and it should be,” said Canucks trainer Travis Green about Boeser’s family. “There are things that are not on the court and that play in the minds of players. In the course of your career you will go through a number of things if you play long enough that you have to deal with, and I think every player will in a different situation. (But) I never want to respond or try to guess how this affects him.

“Everyone is going through a little drought. I don’t worry too much (Boeser). He looks good. He is a goal scorer. He has always been that and he scores again. “

For this season, Boeser had 59 goals in his first 140 NHL games. But the 23rd choice of the 2015 design is stuck at 16 goals for the year. His last two arrived during a 6-3 victory in Buffalo on January 11, the day before Boeser’s first return.

“It’s not going to be a breeze in your hockey career every year,” Boeser said after the Canucks lost 4-0 to Boston on Tuesday. “There will be some ups and downs. You have to make sure you take your work ethic with you every night.”

On Wednesday he added: “I don’t think I get enough pucks on the net. I think that’s what drives my game – getting shots. And if I get pictures early, that builds confidence throughout the game. I think that I can do that much better.

“When we win games, you just try to do everything to help, whether you score or not. But I know we’re not going to win every game and I have to make a difference in this team and help produce. I absolutely know that I have to do that. “

Even considering the emotional tension in his personal life, and Boeser’s relative inexperience as a third-year professional who jumped directly to the NHL from the University of North Dakota, the right winger’s power play slump is amazing.

Boeser’s last power-play goal was in Nashville on November 21, 31 games ago.

With 98 benefits and 113 minutes of power play time since then, Boeser has four assists and 22 shots on the net. He is also moved more than any other player of the first unit and plays all four positions except the point where the Canucks try to unleash a power play that has one goal in the first four games of this road trip and 4-to-44 last month.

“I’m not trying to take over the frustration,” Boeser said. “It can affect your game in many ways if you let that happen. I try to stay positive and work on my shot in practice and get into those (scoring) areas. Fortunately we still have many games in the year and I can turn it around. I just have to keep building that trust. If I achieve one or two (goals) here, I think I feel better and get going. “

Jacob Markstrom starts tonight in the Canucks goal in defender Chris Tanev’s 500th game.

Vancouver is 2-1-1 on his journey and leads the Pacific Division with three points. It has an eight-point cushion in the Western Conference play-off race.