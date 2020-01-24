The body search became more and more extensive after the plane crash in Queensland

The authorities have expanded the search for the bodies of a couple who are believed to have died in a minor plane crash off Brisbane.

The 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife were on a sightseeing flight in a rented plane when they made a call and lost contact with the air traffic controllers on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane crashed into the waters of Moreton Bay north of Moreton Island with a wheel and tin.

The search for the couple’s bodies continues on Friday.

Due to the tides, the search zone was extended to the area north of Stradbroke Island.

Two water police vessels with sonar equipment search in the Flinders Reef area north of Moreton Island.

Police are continuing their search today for the man and woman whose plane went missing in the Moreton Bay region on January 22 after an emergency call

– Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 23, 2020

Three volunteer lifeboats are looking for debris north of Stradbroke Island, and the South Passage Bar is also looking for jet skis.

Air surveys of the area north of Stradbroke Island and land patrols on the coasts of Moreton and Stradbroke Island will also be completed today.

The couple disappeared towards Caletonra after the start from Caloundra.

It is believed that the pilot had experience and that this was the first time that he had flown this particular aircraft.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident.

aap