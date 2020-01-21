The body of a Montana teenager who disappeared and was found near her on New Year's Day was last seen

By Andy Rose and Hollie Silverman, CNN

(CNN) – A Montana teenage body that’s been missing since New Year’s was found less than a mile from where it was last seen on Monday.

Selina Not Afraid, a 16-year-old member of the Crow Nation, returned from a vacation party in Billings with friends to her house in Hardin, Montana on January 1 when the car they were driving in broke down at a rest area Lawrence C. Big Hair, sheriff of Big Horn County, told CNN after the teenager disappeared.

After her car broke down, four friends of Not Afraid left the vehicle for help and left her and another person in the car. The companion told the authorities that Not Afraid had left the vehicle and climbed a fence in the I-90 area between Hardin and Billings, Big Hair said.

Her body was found on Monday, around 10:30 a.m. local time, by a team from the U.S. Department of State during a systematic grid search near her disappearance. This is the result of a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is performed to determine the cause of death, but according to the release, there is no suspicion of game crime if Not Afraid’s death.

The teenager was not dressed for prolonged exposure to cold weather, according to a Montana Justice Department announcement.

Although the authorities got Not Afraid’s handbag back, her cell phone was missing and she was not turned on during the initial searches. Officials believed at the time that someone might have taken their phone and taken it somewhere else, Big Hair said.

Big Hair told CNN partner KTVQ on Monday evening that it was very close to the place where Not Afraid’s body was found while searching for the teenager.

“I ran there until late at night. And I was about 200 meters from her body, probably a week ago,” he told KTVQ. “I just made a wrong turn and didn’t approach her. But that evening I was so close to her body. It’s just a big country to look for.”

The Crow Tribe of Indians released a statement from Not Afraid’s uncle, Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr., confirming that his niece was found less than a mile from where she was last seen.

“Please let us all learn from this senseless and tragic loss. Nobody knows when a tragedy will occur,” the statement said. “We can only hope that those who can help do it. If we have to rely on it, we have to learn to take care of each other and ourselves.”

Not Afraid Jr. said grief specialists will support students in the school his niece attended. He also thanked law enforcement agencies, individuals and other tribe members who were looking for Not Afraid.

