The body in the pool on channel 4? – The sun

Michael Barrymore’s life and the night that ruined his career are explored in a new documentary.

Channel 4 will trigger Barrymore: The Body in the Pool and investigate the events that led to Stuart Lubbock’s premature death.

Channel 4 releases the new documentary Barrymore: The Body in the Pool

When is Barrymore: The Body in the Pool on TV?

You can access this documentary THIS THURSDAY (February 6, 2020).

It will be on Channel 4 at 9 p.m.

The unique special lasts 90 minutes.

After it aired, you can watch it at 4 catch up.

1

Stuart Lubbock's body was found in a swimming pool after a party with Michael Barrymore in 2001.

What happened to Stuart Lubbock?

Stuart Lubbock’s body was found in a swimming pool in 2001 after a party in Michael Barrymore’s £ 2 million Essex bungalow.

The factory manager, a two-time father from Harlow, was 31 when he died.

The cause of death was found to be drowning.

Barrymore was arrested in 2007 in connection with Mr. Lubbock’s death, but the police released him three months later without charge.

He had been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder of the man – but always insisted that he was innocent.

His arrest was later found to be illegal. A Supreme Court judge said the arresting policeman had no reasonable reason to suspect him.

The documentary will investigate what happened at Barrymore that fateful night

What will the Barrymore: The Body in the Pool documentary cover?

Nine years after that fateful night, the documentary examines the whole story behind one of the best known unsolved deaths in Britain, told by the people closest to him.

Eighteen months in production with access to never-before-seen footage from one of the Essex Police’s most controversial unsolved cases.

This documentary forensically summarizes the perspectives of the Lubbock family, detectives, forensics and eyewitnesses, to find out what happened in Barrymore’s Essex bungalow that evening and what extraordinary events followed.

It will deal with our changing boulevard culture, our relationship with celebrity and our attitude towards homosexuality, but the focus is on the tragic story of a family that is still looking for the truth.

Terry Lubbock, Stuart’s father, said: “This documentary is about the questions of what happened to my son Stuart Lubbock. Finally.

“The story has become so distorted and confused over the years. So much has been said and written. It’s time to put all the facts in one place.”