The BMW M8 Competition and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are quite well coordinated

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the BMW M8 Competition are very different performance vehicles that appeal to very different buyers. As this video shows, the duo is surprisingly well coordinated over a quarter mile.

Brooks from Drag Times recently organized four drag races between the duo to find out which is the fastest and which is the most consistent when it comes to putting their powers on the ground and leaving the line.

In the first race, the M8 Competition left the track a little faster than the Mustang thanks to its powerful start control system and outstanding traction. However, towards the end of the quarter mile, the pony car was able to approach and set a best time of 11.197 seconds compared to the GT500’s 11.318 seconds.

In race two, the Ford had a much better start and was able to blow down the quarter mile much faster than the BMW. He set a time from 10.553 seconds at 216.68 km / h to 10.974 seconds at 204.59 km / h of the German two-door car.

We’re not going to ruin the results for the third and fourth races, but we’ll say that the two were very close to each other and that the Mustang has some difficulty getting its power to the ground.

On paper, the Ford has an obvious advantage. Thanks to a charged 5.2 liter V8 engine, it delivers an exceptional 760 hp. For comparison: the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 of the BMW M8 Competition delivers 616 hp.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ311nFWNPQ (/ embed)