The blurry boundaries of homework education

It is 10:50 am when my Apple Watch arrives. I stand up unstably. I spent the early part of the morning in a whirlwind, got dressed, fed and packed my 2 and 4 year olds for the daycare center and kindergarten. Then I went back home, sat down at my desk, and started my workday. I have hardly moved since 8 am.

My smartwatch sends a reminder to wake up once an hour, but I ignored it. Now, at the insistence, I finally stop to stretch. Thoughts that I had pushed in the back of my mind begin to rebound: “Did I shower today? When did I last eat? I need to go to the toilet.”

While I get up and walk through the kitchen, I still pass the table full of crunchy breakfast dishes from my children. Pause. Cleaning up the mess takes only a few minutes. Ah, ah. I will also wash their sticky water bottles. While I dry my hands, my watch starts pounding again. Someone has a question for me on Slack! I hurry back to my computer. Half an hour later I start to feel uncomfortable again. What is that about? Oh yes, I still haven’t been to the bathroom. Wait, have I eaten yet?

I am grateful that my employer considers my family and life at 700 miles from the office a plus, not an obligation. I have a lot of hardware and software that makes remote work flexible – and not so lonely. With Slack and Google Docs I can approve the changes made by my editor while I wait in the exam room of a pediatrician until our doctor looks at a strange result (about the child, not me). I can joke during team meetings about Zoom while wearing my old Big Lebowski vest. I am also a gear reviewer, which means that I can test gadgets that relieve the stress of motherhood: robot vacuum cleaners, electric strollers and child-friendly tablets. My family enjoyed testing a new pizza oven, although I had to send it back in a box that was completely scribbled in chalk. My children also start asking when they can return the newest toys and get a new one.

Sometimes everything goes according to plan. Commuter traffic to my children’s daycare is an easy half mile through a quiet residential area; we can do it all on a cargo bike. If I forgot to take my son’s nap to school, it’s a 10-minute error correction and not a half-day disaster. If I get stuck while writing, I can take my dog ​​for a brain-renewing walk through an 80-foot pine forest.

So yes, I love my job; I like this setup. Mostly. The big problem is that the tools that I can keep up with during the day are the same ones that melt the line between work and home. I sit down on the couch after everyone else goes to sleep and plan to send my emails at 8 a.m. – trying to hide my weird hours from my colleagues. (So ​​far. Hello guys!) And because I’m always at my office, I sometimes can’t rest until I’ve examined all 12 color options for this specific ebike. Oh no. It’s 1 o’clock …

As many people know, working from home also makes it more difficult. Not only do you have to do your job, you also become the primary caretaker, the chief officer, the dog walker and the front door receptionist. The CPU of my brain gets overloaded and when I try to clear my cache, someone pulls on my pants and asks me to glue their Fossil Friend back together.

If I regret something, it is that while my family views our home as a welcoming oasis, I can see it as a source of stress. It is where I am trapped all day, every day. It is my workplace, my lunchroom, my well of endless chores.

In the evening my loved ones come home and they start to relax. They choose at the end of their home-cooked dinner, then take a hot bath and turn into their jammies. Their little bodies sink into the couch while watching Stinky & Dirty for 10 minutes before going to bed.

Then they fall asleep easily, but with my CPU still bouncing away, I have to restart. I put on my shoes and go running in the dark. I love my family, I love my job, and I love my house – but sometimes I just can’t wait to escape. And I don’t need my watch to remind me to do this.

