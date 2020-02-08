The Blue Jackets try to fill in for injured Alexander Wennberg, and it’s not easy – Sport – The Columbus shipment

The depth in the middle for the Blue Jackets has never been particularly large and remains an area that separates them from the elite teams in the NHL.

So when second-rate center Alexander Wennberg was placed on an injured reserve on Monday with an injury to the upper body, there was no immediate replacement to fill the void left by one of the more versatile players of the Jackets, despite his well-documented struggle with offensive production.

For a player heavily involved in the attack, power play and penalty kill with various other players still unavailable, coach John Tortorella had to make several changes, and other players had to replace Wennberg with a commission.

“We are always talking about our center-ice position here in this organization, and he is a key figure,” said Tortorella. “He solidified this this year and we’re going to miss him.”

Wennberg is expected to miss three to four weeks, which will lead his return for the end of February or early March in the right direction. Tortorella called Ryan MacInnis from Cleveland and placed him on the fourth line, bringing Riley Nash to the third line center and Boone Jenner to the previous spot in Wennberg.

Tortorella also placed Sonny Milano in the power game, hoping to involve him more offensive after a healthy scratch for five consecutive games. Nash replaced Wennberg on the penalty kill, in combination with Cam Atkinson.

The jackets have only one leading center that can consistently produce goals and assists in Pierre-Luc Dubois. Wennberg has not shown the possibility to load the stat sheet with targets, but his vision of the ice is above average and good enough to be a center in the NHL.

Before the injury, Wennberg may have had his best offensive performance in almost two seasons. Dating until December 31, Wennberg had nine points in 14 games, including a point streak of four games with three goals.

His five goals, 15 assists, 20-point scoring line is only a small improvement on last season, but Tortorella said that Wennberg was attacking.

“I thought that was the next thing in line for him, was just getting lucky and scoring some goals,” said Tortorella. “I think he has improved immensely to the things we have asked him to do – stick to pucks, fight along the walls, bring pucks to the center of the ice – which I think has been a big improvement in his game this year.”

Prior to Monday in combination with the Wennberg injury, MacInnis had one assist in seven games in his first stint in the NHL earlier this season. He is not the player that Tortorella looks at to solidify the middle like Wennberg did.

That would be Jenner, who has had his own offensive fight lately and has been scoreless in 14 consecutive games, although he had rejected a goal against Florida this week. Jenner plays between two major attacking players in Atkinson and Gustav Nyquist and must be the distributor between the two to let the Jackets retain their winning ways in the absence of Wennberg.

“He brings a lot to every situation for us: killing punishment in the middle of the ice and of course on the power play,” said Jenner van Wennberg. “It’s a chance for the rest of us to act.”

Kukan signs an extension of two years

The Blue Jackets signed defender Dean Kukan for a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the club announced on Friday, causing another part of their defense corps to solidify.

The shipment learned that Kukan will earn $ 1.3 million in the 2020-21 season and $ 2 million in 2021-22.

Kukan, 26, would have been a limited free agent at the end of this season.

“Dean is a smart and fast-paced defender with puck movements that has steadily improved since joining our organization in 2015,” said general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in a press release. “We are very happy that he will remain an important part of the deep and talented group of defenders of our club.”

In his fourth season with the organization, Kukan has become a top-six defender after battling much of last season with Scott Harrington for the final spot in the line-up every night.

Kukan has clearly defeated Harrington this season and the jackets extending his contract indicate the trust of the front office in Kukan as a mainstay in the line-up.

When Zach Werenski got injured in early December, Kukan started playing in the top combination with Seth Jones and even earned time in the power play. Tortorella praised Kukan’s improvement before the defender went on an injured reserve with a knee injury.

“I didn’t play Kuks a few years ago,” Tortorella said in December. “We were not sure if it would happen to him. And this is part of developing a player. I give him a lot of praise for his stay.”

Kukan has not been playing since January 2, when he went out with a meniscus tear and articular cartilage injury on his left knee. The Friday game was missed its 14th game.

The Swiss defender has one goal and four assists, with an average of nearly 16 minutes ice age in 33 games this season. He played in every game from October 26 to January 2.

