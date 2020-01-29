The blue dot will belong to Tums during the big game - Adweek

GlaxoSmithKline’s antacid brand Tums takes over the little-used Blue Dot Emoji and makes it the focus of a competition on Twitter during the big game.

As soon as the Super Bowl LIV starts at 6.30 p.m. ET Sunday, Tums’ Twitter account, @TUMSOfficial, will tweet live during the game # Tumsworthy Moments – “Heartburn Fuzz, Groceries, and Ad Breaks” – and Twitter users can respond with the hashtag #Tumsworthysweepstakes and their ratings Moments with the blue dot emoji as the rating system.

Tums works with television presenter and actor Anthony “Spice” Adams, singer Jessie James Decker, actor Adam DeVine and YouTube personality Sean Evans as well as well-known meme accounts BeigeCardigan and Daquan to give participants a chance to win $ 54,000 or one in six trips.

The full rules of the competition can be found here.

Tums will run two places between 5pm before kickoff. and 6:00 p.m. ET, but none during the Big Game.

Amy Sharon, senior brand manager at GlaxoSmithKline, said in a press release: “As America’s leading antacid, Tums has always been proud to offer rapid heartburn relief to those who have heartburn all year round. During the biggest soccer game of the year, the potential for heartburn increases as the festive dishes spread. We therefore offer consumers quick relief from heartburn and some relief for comics while the games, halftime show and advertisements are taking place. “