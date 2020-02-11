The blows bring the Bernie Sanders revolution to New Hampshire

The ominous peak of the Strokes’ get-out-the-vote concert rally with Bernie Sanders on Monday night came to an end when the opening notes of “New York City Cops” tore through the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. Within seconds, fans stormed the stage of the university hockey arena and a few New Hampshire police officers tried in vain to close everything when Julian Casablancas roared about their colleagues in the big city: “They are not too smaaaaaaaaart!”

“My head turns a bit,” Casablancas tells RS after the show, relaxing behind the scenes in sneakers and a promotional T-shirt for Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. The decision to play that protest / party-rock song – famous for political reasons excluded from the American release of the classic Strokes debut in 2001 – was an exciting choice when the curfew arrived: “It wasn’t on our set list,” the singer adds. “The police had turned on the light, so we thought,” Let’s just play “New York City Cops,” as a goodbye. “One of them grabbed my arm. I was like,” Oh goddamn, am I about to be arrested now? “

With the primary vote of New Hampshire Tuesday, and recent opinion polls showing the Vermont senator in a close-knit race with former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, the Sanders campaign pulled everything off the “Bernie Beats Trump” rally from Monday evening. The line-up at the University of New Hampshire was a real Lollapalooza from the left, with a crowd of about 7,500 on hand for stirring straw ranks from Cornel West, Nina Turner, Cynthia Nixon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sanders themselves in between versions of the Strokes and Sunflower Bean.

The Strokes were more than happy to offer their services when the Sanders campaign reached a charity concert last month. “How can you say no?” Asked Casablancas. “He is the only candidate without legal personality, so by default he is the only person you can trust in what he says.”

The fact that The Strokes were preparing to announce their first album in seven years, The New Abnormal produced by Rick Rubin on Tuesday, was just another reason to get on board. “It’s not about selling records,” says Casablancas. “Whatever energy an announcement can give (we wanted) to focus that attention on Bernie. That is much more important. We would probably do everything he asked. “

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, the icy concrete outside the Whittemore Center Arena was full of people waiting for the show. A gray gentleman in a parka explained Hannah Arendt and the fate of the rich to a new friend; another was to disable Bernie brand buttons to people in line.

Most of the crowd, however, consisted of young people, such as Alex, 23, a Rochester, New Hampshire, living in a pink hat who liked Sanders’ views on ending student debt and legalizing marijuana. “And he looks like someone who is actually a human, not a parasite,” Alex added. “So that’s pretty cool.”

Jake Boynton, 32, a musician from Needham, Massachusetts, said he volunteered to help the Sanders campaign make contact with other local acts. “He speaks to ordinary people,” Boynton said, referring to the senator’s support for universal health care and getting money from politics. “There is a lack of protest music in modern times, but artists like to find out about revolutions.”

Inside the site went a solid limited-run Bernie / Strokes T-shirts – much for just $ 27, as long as you sign the Federal Elections Commission notification form – and other assorted campaign brands.

Sunflower Bean opened the show around 7 p.m. with an explosion of basic glam-rock excitement. The highlight of their set was a cover of the Who’s “My Generation”, which recreated the nihilistic snarling of the song as a statement of challenging optimism, with the children in front moshing for the promise of the future.

The musicians in the New York band, all 24 years old, are fiery supporters of Bernie. When the call came to help him get the vote in New Hampshire, they canceled all other plans and got on the van. The night before the Strokes show, they met Sanders after playing another rally with him in Keene, New Hampshire. “He thanked us for playing, and we thanked him for doing what he does,” says lead guitarist Nick Kivlen. “He is so brave. He takes every position of power to do this for the working people in this country.”

Sunflower Bean’s activist involvement goes deep. Kivlen calls for Sanders every day for months – “I am a musician, I have free time” – and singer-bass player Julia Cumming has Rep. Ocasio-Cortez interviewed for her series Anger Can Be Power. (She was also “Sexy Bernie Sanders” for Halloween last year.) For them, there is only one candidate that is worth that kind of energy.

“This is the campaign that has the energy of the youth,” says Cumming. “In indie music we are not big rock stars who live in mansions. We do what we do because we strive for our own truth. “

“There is a common thread between truth in art and truth in politics that people are starving for,” admits drummer Jacob Faber. “Bernie is the most real candidate.”

Back on stage, the speakers strongly argued for Bernie’s vision of democratic socialism. Nina Turner gave a fiery riff on Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1936 speech “We welcome their hatred.” Cynthia Nixon pissed off when she said she had supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 – “Oh no, we’re not going to do it here,” she warned the crowd – that changed into cheers as she described her dream of a better tomorrow in Bernie America. Cornel West, a master crowd mover, got some of the loudest applause of the night when he preached the value of human life from Tel Aviv to Gaza to New England.

Each of these speakers used their generous rhetorical gifts to claim that a fairer society is not only possible but necessary – and that Bernie is the only candidate who can get us there. “Progressive ideals are in vogue,” Rep. Crowed. Ocasio-Cortez. “Who brought them into vogue?” The answer, of course, was Bernie. “We’re not going back,” she said. “We’re moving forward.” The crowd roared.

Ocasio-Cortez was the brightest star of the night outside of Bernie and the Strokes, her agile, convincing, sharply intelligent speech, a reminder of why some see her a few years later as a potential presidential candidate. (Casablancas is one of them: “I mean, I would certainly vote for her, but I’m an East Coast-biased, New York-biased, coastal elite,” he says RS.)

Sanders was on stage just after 8:30 pm, surrounded by his family and the idealistic mantra of John Lennon’s ‘Power to the People’. He has been campaigning hard in recent weeks, but he seemed blessed and stressed out in New Hampshire, skillfully leading the crowd through his biggest hits. He condemned Trump as a pathological liar, a bully, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe, a homophobe, “the most dangerous president in modern American history.” He received great anger about Amazon’s non-existent tax assessment and equally great cheers for canceling all student debt.

Sanders spoke in clear moral terms that cut through the Washington double-speech that his followers have heard all their lives: “It’s time for Wall Street to help the working class of this country”; “Our administration will believe in science”; “It’s women who have to control their own bodies, not the government, the end of the discussion.” Enormous applause followed every iron statement.

When the Strokes were on stage at 9.15 pm, the audience called out for more: “BERNIE! BERNIE! BERNIE! “They wanted an encore, and they got it when the senator and his family returned to the stage to hug the Strokes.

The headliners of the night were finally on stage. The Strokes raged through an energetic set that began with a cover of ‘Burning Down the House’ by Talking Heads, which flushed a number of songs from their new album and reached maximum speed every time they played an old favorite from their first album. “Someday” had the same winning combination of world-tired regret and youthful insouciance it had 19 years ago, and received a response from the public just as enthusiastic as anything but Medicare for All.

When the older volunteers of the campaign went home, the energy of the public was intensified. By ‘Difficult to explain’, they were so rowdy that Sanders’ campaign workers had to remove the metal barricades from the stage before someone got hurt.

The stands were considerably thinned out by the time the Strokes debuted their new song “At the Door,” a languid, thundering electro lamentation accompanied by a trippy video, and announced the release of their new album on April 10. But the true believers in the front were not yet ready for the night.

“New York City Cops” brought the show to an appropriately exuberant, populist conclusion. Casablancas was in fact not arrested for this act of musical disobedience. While the song stopped and the band left the stage, the fans smiled.

It was a Strokes show like no other – a much smaller room than the festivals and Major League arenas where they normally haunt, but one with much more wild, anarchist energy. “It was strange,” Casablancas tells me afterwards. “Like a Sixties show. It reminded me of movies about The Doors or something. “

He sounds tired from the show, but energetic for what is to come. “People believe what he says,” he says about his chosen candidate. “They feel that he is honest, and that is so different and refreshing … You need revolutionary change now. People feel that. And Bernie is the only one who goes there.”