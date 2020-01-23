The blatant moral questions with arguments for the death penalty

In 2008, Garry Linnell explicitly described in the Daily Telegraph how much he wanted Ivan Milat to die.

Seven years later, under Fairfax, Linnell denied concern for Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran for “taking their risk and losing”.

He insists that as soon as you stop thinking of the really monstrous pedophile and accused murderer Peter Scully as a fellow human, “the rest will come by itself.”

The rest, to be clear, have come to the conclusion that Scully should be killed as painfully as possible.

After more than a decade of support for the death penalty in the national media, it is strange that Linnell is now claiming in the New Daily that “death penalty is the debate we can no longer conduct”.

Myuran Sukumaran (picture) and Andrew Chan were executed in Indonesia in 2015. Photo: Getty

Opponents of the death penalty often refer to cases where innocent people have been sentenced to death.

Linnell agrees that such judicial errors are inevitable.

But, he adds, if you think the death penalty is wrong, “you must also support the abolition of the life sentence. Both end up with the same result – death in prison. “

This little word “must” makes a philosopher’s ears twitch.

Here ‘must’ only work if ‘dying in prison’ is a relevant, similar element of both types of punishment.

Is not it. In life imprisonment, the punishment is the loss of freedom itself, not how and where the punishment ends.

The risks are also not comparable.

You cannot reverse the fact that someone was wrongly detained. But you can at least release them and try to save something from a tragic situation.

It is too late to save anything if you have killed the wrong person.

Linnell is even more negative that the execution violates the “holiness of life”.

“Holiness” is a bit exaggerated here. You don’t have to believe that human life is sacred to believe that people should not be executed. You just have to think that they are meaningful in a certain way.

In 1996, 28-year-old Martin Bryant murdered 35 people and injured 18 in a killing spree in Port Arthur.

This word “human” usually leads to many arguments about the morality of killing.

Still, it’s a very slick term.

We effortlessly slide between its biological and ethical meaning.

(Linnell believes Martin Bryant was “never” human, but certainly accepts that Bryant is a member of Homo Sapiens.)

The idea is that beings like us have something special that makes it wrong to kill us, except in cases of extreme, even tragic, need.

Linnell believes that those who have committed the most disgusting crimes have forfeited that status.

“A person who lives another life in the cruellest and most sadistic way can certainly not be defined as completely human. They lack the same traits – including the awe-inspiring respect for life – that the rest of us have. “

But why should we think that it is “respect for life” that makes us “human”?

After all, sadistic cruelty is also unambiguous, indeed uniquely human.

In fact, Linnell believes that the desire for retaliation also makes us human, “a real part of our species” that is “deep in our DNA”.

However, he probably does not believe that people who lack this desire have lost their right to life-giving humanity.

So why is “respect for life” the trait that is being worked on here, and not, as philosophers usually claim, rationality or self-knowledge?

Advocates of the death penalty argue that it is okay for the state to kill some people because these people are not really human. Photo: Getty

Linnell also encounters a very common mistake here: deceptive attraction to nature.

The desire for retaliation may be natural, but “natural” does not mean “right”.

Selfishness may turn out to be natural, but that doesn’t make it good to be selfish. Some natural traits could even be positively nasty.

Besides, if the worst offenders aren’t really human, how does retribution make any sense?

They cannot both be sensible punishable agents, and they can be morally inhumane. The more you try to deal with this argument, the more it falls apart in your hands.

I know how that comes across. It all sounds very abstract and picky, as if in the face of real suffering I would only achieve trivial points of debate.

Moral progress is hard fought and fragile. Photo: Getty

But the stuff is important.

It is important that moral progress is hard fought and fragile, because our justified anger, pain and disgust can just as easily lead us back to places where we have had trouble leaving.

Moral philosophy is hard work, especially when life and death are at stake.

Great demands require great defenses, and deadly demands require even greater demands that are not aimed at poorly thought-out concepts.

So if advocates of capital punishment want to convince us that it is okay for the state to kill some people because they are not real people, they have to take much harder steps than they do.

Patrick Stokes is an associate professor of philosophy at Deakin University and a Melbourne-based writer and broadcaster