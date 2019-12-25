The bittersweet hue of the W-League's ramp-up for Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Denise O & # 39; Sullivan

Loading...

O & # 39; Sullivan is in Australia with a seven-game guest contract for West Sydney, and after Thursday night's shock with his former team Canberra United, he will only have two games left .

"It's bittersweet," she said. "It's mixed emotions because it's going really well right now. When it ends, it will be sad because I can see great things happening here with this club, everyone was really welcoming to me."

Denise O & # 39; Sullivan during her stint with Canberra United last season.Credit: Dion Georgopoulos

"It will be difficult to leave but I know this club will make great progress and I have helped … I will be happy."

O & # 39; Sullivan, 25, is one of three Wanderers players from the NWSL champions North Carolina Courage, with forwards Lynn Williams and Kristen Hamilton.

While goalkeepers tend to gain the glory of football, Courage head coach Paul Riley described O & # 39; Sullivan earlier this year as "the only player without whom we cannot play "- so important his movement, positioning and defensive instincts had become for the team.

Unsurprisingly, O & # 39; Sullivan proved just as vital to the Wanderers, coach Dean Heffernan deploying it as one of the two midfielders.

She signed a guest contract, not a full contract, as this allows her to return to Ireland to see her family before having to report to the United States for preseason training on March 9. She did the same last season and at the end of her time Canberra United was desperately trying to convince her to stay longer.

"Family is really important to me. I want to come back to see them because I don't see them very often," she said.

"Now I say to myself" oh no, there are three games left. "But I appreciate it anyway. We are living in the present moment."

Heffernan will be grateful for having it, even if it is for just over half a season. Replacing a player of her caliber midway through will not be easy – and indeed O & # 39; Sullivan has no idea what the Wanderers plan will be like once she leaves, but she is confident that there is enough depth to cover it.

What appeals most to O & # 39; Sullivan is that the Wanderers win – not just because she loves to win, but because the club is being rewarded for their significant investment in their women's program this season .

A victory over Canberra will place them at the top of the ladder for the first time in the existence of the W-League from West Sydney. This is not a bad success for a team that has passed all the rounds of last season at the lowest and that has never failed to qualify for the final.

"I think it's really important that clubs think about it and start investing in women's teams. Big things can happen, things can be turned around," said O & # 39; Sullivan.

"It’s obviously the club’s goal, to get the silverware. It never happened. Last year, they won only one game, so it’s a huge difference. We’ll continue to work hard and see how it goes. ”

"Everything is fine so far, but we still have a long way to go, so let's keep our feet on the ground for now."

