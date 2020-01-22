The Bisu Body Coach analyzes your urine to improve your health

Smart health technology has come a long way from the concept and at CES 2020 we saw the introduction of smart devices that kept everything from the way you walk to your blood pressure. One of the most interesting devices debuted was the Bisu Body Coach, a device that can tell you everything, from your food level to whether you are going to get a gout attack. And it does all this with a simple urine test.

The Bisu contains a urine sampling stick in an elongated, rectangular housing. All you have to do is open the end and extend the stick. A few drops of urine are all the Bisu needs to analyze your current health. After you provide Bisu with a sample, the device can provide personalized dietary advice. It follows electrolytes, hydration, ketones, pH and uric acid levels. From these levels, the Bisu can make recommendations about foods that you should add to your diet to compensate for nutritional deficiencies. With the corresponding app you always have access to this information and you will find an explanation behind the reasoning.

The idea behind Bisu is that although people have better access to important health information than ever before, nutritional analysis still misses the average person. After all, hiring a dietician is expensive. The Bisu Body Coach will probably be able to provide all this information in the simplest way and help people gain more control over their lives. Urine testing is easier than blood testing and still pretty accurate. Bisu plans to release detailed accuracy data by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The sticks are used once, but Bisu hopes to make them available for around $ 20 for a month of test sticks and a one-time purchase of $ 100 for the Body Coach. Because the Body Coach is designed so that urine never comes in, the device can be used by several people. Bisu recommends testing per person every one to three days for the most favorable results.

The Bisu Body Coach is expected to be available for beta testing in early 2020 and will go on sale later this year. The device is shipped worldwide, but support is initially only available in English.

