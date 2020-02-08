The birth certificate of Baby Archie revealed a huge revelation about Meghan Markle

And it makes sense!

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked about people in the world, with everything from her fashion influence (hello Meghan Markle effect) to her baby Archie who brings news.

However, one thing that has made the world talk the most is its title and how it relates to her work.

Meghan is known as the Duchess of Sussex, something that causes a lot of confusion. Why isn’t she just called Princess Meghan?

The birth certificate of Baby Archie mentions the new mother as “Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.” But upon closer inspection, her occupation is mentioned as “Princess of the United Kingdom”.

So if you are a princess, why are you going to Duchess?

Well, like Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge), it all seems to be about rank, with the title of the Duchess being more important.

CNN royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained the logic behind Yahoo Style a few years ago about the title of Kate Middleton.

“Although Catherine is definitely a princess, her proper title is Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge,” she explained. “She was not born a blood princess, so she is not a princess in herself.”

She continued: “When she married William, she took the rank of her husband, a royal prince. Calling her Princess Kate “is just not correct.”

She continued: “Because Prince William is also a duke, and that is his most important title, Kate adopted it himself.”

So why was Princess Diana a princess? Well, again, it was up to her husband Charles.

Charles is twice a Prince, because he was born one and he became one (Prince of Wales) in 1969. That second title is the most important of the two, so Diana took the title of Princess.

Fair enough.