Bird collisions were otherwise rare in the coming decades, when commercial flights were still a relative luxury: they were quoted in only three crashes between 1913 and 1959, only one of which had more than one death.

But then came the tragedy of Eastern Air Lines Flight 375, which departed from Logan International Airport in Boston on October 4, 1960. Shortly after taking off, the plane came into a herd of starlings and three of the four turboprop engines were unsuitable to varying degrees. ; 62 passengers lost their lives after the Electra L-188 collapsed into Boston harbor. Two years later, some fateful whistling swans destroyed the left horizontal stabilizer of United Airlines flight 297 in the air west of Baltimore; all 17 people on board were killed in the resulting crash. In particular, the disaster with United Airlines took place at an altitude far above 2500 feet.

Now that they were well aware that the number of bird strikes would increase as air journeys opened to the masses, federal regulators took measures to make aircraft more bird-resistant. In the same laboratory in New Jersey where the first air traffic control systems were developed, government researchers assessed the robustness of aircraft engines by catapulating freeze-dried bird bodies in their propellers or turbines.

These tests led to the development of production standards that required engines to be strong enough to withstand the impact of several 1.5-pound birds at a time, or a single 4-pound goose. (Similar tests are still being conducted today to check whether engines are physically snuffed, but they now use artificial birds made from gelatin.)

The disasters of the early 1960s also motivated airports to make themselves less hospitable to bird squatters. In addition to trying to remove tasty plants and waste from their grounds, some airports also bought propane-powered sound cannons that expel deafening birds.

But countermeasures at airports remained fairly low-tech until the 1980s, when populations of the largest birds in North America began to explode on the sleds after years. For example, between 1988 and 1993, the number of non-migrating Canadian geese more than doubled to more than 2 million. Airports knew that a crisis was imminent when their skies were noticeably clogged with birds ranging from pelicans to sandhill cranes, and while visiting pilots were getting more and more control over the smearing of their cockpit windows with snake.

But when they met Richard Dolbeer when they first approached him for assistance, airport officials did not have concrete statistics on how many bird attacks took place, which environmental conditions made these collisions more likely, or which species were the main culprits.

At the insistence of Dolbeer and some of his scientific colleagues who were to form Bird Strike Committee USA at a technical conference in Atlantic City in August 1991, the Federal Aviation Administration began to encourage airlines and airports to report all bird strikes, no matter how trivial . A standard form was created so that the details of each incident could be recorded, including the type of bird and whether the pilot was alerted to the presence of flocks in the area.

If it was not possible to identify the exact species because the snake was unrecognizable, airports were asked to send biological samples to the Smithsonian’s Feather Identification Lab for analysis. For the whole of 1991, the FAA collected details of more than 2,300 strikes, of which nearly 400 were deemed to have caused damage to aircraft.

The number of strikes reported has increased steadily from that moment and reached nearly 6,000 in 2000. The increase can be partly attributed to airports becoming more diligent in complying with their reporting obligations: maintenance teams were issued small collection kits consisting of alcohol wipes, disposable gloves and special cards that save the DNA in blood samples. But bird strike experts also theorize that collisions have become more frequent due to advances in jet technology. “We went from large passenger aircraft with three or four engines to aircraft with only two engines – turbo fan engines, which are much quieter than the old ones,” says Dolbeer. “So birds were less able to hear them and avoid them in time.”