Loading...

LISTEN: the bird imitates the sirens he heard from firefighters fighting Australian forest fires

Mermaids are becoming more common in areas affected by forest fires.

Updated: 5:07 PM EST January 2, 2020

As forest fires burn in New South Wales, Australia, local wildlife has begun to capture familiar images and sounds. Australian magpies have stood out for their singing skills and can produce complex vocalizations that can sometimes be improvised. In the video shown above, a magpie mimics the sound of an emergency siren. Mermaids are becoming more common in areas affected by forest fires. Wildfires in southeastern Australia have claimed eight lives and destroyed more than 200 homes as authorities struggle to contain the flames. Those deaths increase the total number of fire-related deaths in Australia this season to 18.

As forest fires burn in New South Wales, Australia, local wildlife has begun to capture familiar images and sounds.

Australian magpies have stood out for their singing skills and can produce complex vocalizations that can sometimes be improvised.

In the video shown above, a magpie mimics the sound of an emergency siren. Mermaids are becoming more common in areas affected by forest fires.

Wildfires in southeastern Australia have claimed eight lives and destroyed more than 200 homes as authorities struggle to contain the flames. Those deaths increase the total number of fire-related deaths in Australia this season to 18.

.